Roundup: Pacheco boys soccer has solid showing in Buchanan Tournament

— Brian Nevarez and Pablo Ortiz each scored as the Pacheco Boys soccer team earned a 2-2 draw with host Buchanan at the Buchanan Tournament on Dec. 2.

Nevarez, who scored 38 goals a year ago, has four goals and two assists in four games.

The Panthers (2-1-1) finished up the tournament 0-1-1 after suffering a 2-1 loss to McLane and having their third game canceled.

Girls Basketball

Turlock 57, Los Banos 29 in Turlock – Amelia Smith and Emily LoneTree each scored six points as the Tigers fell on the road.

LB managed to keep things close with the CCC favorites for a quarter, but the Bulldogs turned it on with a 20-6 run in the second.

Boys Basketball

Los Banos 70, Le Grand 46 in Los Banos – Cameron Gomez poured in a game-high 23 points and Trent Mallonee chipped in 11 as the Tigers improved to 3-2 on the year.

Anthony Aguirre (nine points), D.J. Ruiz (eight) and Alan Inca (eight) also had good nights as LB broke it open with an 18-point swing in the third quarter.