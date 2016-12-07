Los Banos man arrested in robbery case

By Rob Parsons

rparsons@mercedsunstar.comDecember 7, 2016 

Jose Alfredo Ruiz has been identified as the man who entered a business Oct. 30, threatened to shoot a store clerk and made off with cash and lottery tickets, police say

A 33-year-old Los Banos has been arrested in connection with an October robbery on Pacheco Boulevard, according to Merced County Jail records.

Jose Alfredo Ruiz has been identified as the man who entered a business Oct. 30, threatened to shoot a store clerk and made off with cash and lottery tickets, the Los Banos Police Department said in a news release.

No injuries were reported.

Ruiz was booked just before 9 a.m. Wednesday into the Los Banos Police Department Jail on a warrant charging him with felony robbery. His bail was set at $50,000, booking records show.

According to jail records, Ruiz was arrested three times over the summer on allegations of being drunk in public.

