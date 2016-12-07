3 arrested in Los Banos with stolen motorcycle, delivery packages

To leave an anonymous crime tip call 209-827-7070, Ext. 288. If you have access to a computer and the internet, you can also leave an anonymous tip at the Police Department’s web page at www.losbanos.org. At the bottom of the “Contact” page, click on the “report graffiti and other crime” link or visit the Merced Area Crime Stoppers by telephone at 855-725-2420, or at www.mercedareacrimestoppers.org

A routine traffic stop ended Sunday in Los Banos with three people in custody after officers seized a stolen motorcycle, several stolen packages and two firearms, the Police Department reported.

Officer Richard Mancera stopped a GMC truck Sunday in the area of Palermo Drive and Place Road for driving with expired registration tags.

“During the vehicle stop, the officer discovered a Honda 250 motorcycle in the bed of the truck which was determined to be stolen from the City of Los Banos,” police said in a news release. “The officer placed all three suspects under arrest and conducted a further search of the vehicle.”

Officers found multiple packages inside the vehicle they later learned had been stolen off the front porch of a Los Banos home, police said.

Investigators arrested Los Banos residents Jesus Rivas-Guardado, 26; Fernando Aguayo-Sanchez, 38; and Annette Pasillas-Bermea, 42. They were booked into the Merced County Jail on suspicion of vehicle theft, possession of stolen property and conspiracy, according to police.

Detectives obtained a search warrant for Rivas-Guardado’s home on Pintail Circle, where they found two firearms, officers said.

All three remained in custody Monday at the Merced County Jail.

Rivas-Guardado has been arrested at least five times in 2016 on allegations ranging from drunken driving and vandalism to robbery and drug possession, according to Merced County Jail records.

Police said the case was a reminder to residents “to be on the look-out for thieves who target home deliveries in search of valuable merchandise.”

“Residents should consider requiring a signature from delivery companies when possible to reduce the likelihood of theft,” police said. “In addition, please report suspicious vehicles observed following delivery trucks and if safe, obtain a license plate number for the 911 operator.”

