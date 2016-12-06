Los Banos trustee calls special meeting day before swearing in of new board

Los Banos Unified School District Trustee Marlene Smith called a special board meeting for Wednesday – the day before new trustees are sworn in – to vote on an electronic probe into district officials the board rejected just last month.

Board President Anthony Parreira criticized the special meeting and Smith.

“Obviously, this is a ploy to get this item passed before the new board is seated,” Parreira said. “It kind of makes you wonder if they are trying to pull a fast one.”

Smith declined to comment on anything in a phone interview with the Sun-Star on Tuesday.

The meeting, being held at 5:30 p.m. Wednesday at the district office, 1717 S. 11th St. in Los Banos, includes one item on the agenda: an agreement with Burgess Consulting.

Preliminary Nov. 8 election results suggest the board alliance that included Smith, Tommy Jones, Carole Duffy and Ray Martinez, who typically voted together on many issues, will be broken up on Thursday after Jones and Duffy lost their re-election bids to Megan Goin-Soares and Margaret Benton, respectively.

Goin-Soares and Benton have maintained the public support of trustees Anthony Parreira, Dennis Areias and Dominic Falasco.

A third race between Falasco and Trustee Gary Munoz had been too close to call, with less than a handful of votes separating the two. However, the official results posted Tuesday showed Falasco losing his seat to Munoz, with the candidates separated by just three votes.

The successful candidates are scheduled to be sworn in during the regular meeting at 7 p.m. Thursday at City Hall.

The agreement up for vote Wednesday was originally presented to the board during a Nov. 14 meeting by Jones. He has pushed for the district to fund a vague probe into a about five years’ worth of electronic documents from six school officials – whom Jones has refused to name publicly .

It was shot down at that meeting in a 4-3 vote with Parreira, Areias, Falasco and Smith voting against the agreement, and Martinez, Duffy and Jones voting in favor of it.

While Smith voted against the agreement, she stated support of the probe, noting that she wanted a professionally written contract before voting on it.

The voting minority consisting of Parreira, Areas and Falasco noted several issues with the agreement, such as that the agreement didn’t look professional and there was very little information about Burgess.

According to board documents, the agreement hasn’t changed. But several pages were added detailing Burgess’ credentials and past work.

However, Parreira said he still had major concerns with the agreement.

According to board documents, Burgess’s retainer includes an advance deposit of $6,000 to the firm, hourly rates of $360 per hour, $425 per hour for testimony dates if needed, and 57 cents per mile for travel. Also included is a minimum fee of $1,100.

Exactly what may happen at the meeting Wednesday remains unclear. Parreira indicated the new board members already were in place and were expected to be sworn in before Wednesday’s meeting, essentially replacing the old board and making passage of the agenda item unlikely.

It also was unclear what, if any, actions the old board members could take to fight that action.

