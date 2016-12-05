3 arrested in Los Banos with stolen motorcycle, delivery packages

A routine traffic stop ended Sunday in Los Banos with three people in custody after officers seized a stolen motorcycle, several stolen packages and two firearms, the Police Department reported.
Officer Richard Mancera stopped a GMC truck Sunday in the area of Palermo Drive and Place Road for driving with expired registration tags.
“During the vehicle stop, the officer discovered a Honda 250 motorcycle in the bed of the truck which was determined to be stolen from the City of Los Banos,” police said in a news release. “The officer placed all three suspects under arrest and conducted a further search of the vehicle.”
Officers found multiple packages inside the vehicle they later learned had been stolen off the front porch of a Los Banos home, police said.
Investigators arrested Los Banos residents Jesus Rivas-Guardado, 26; Fernando Aguayo-Sanchez, 38; and Annette Pasillas-Bermea, 42. They were booked into the Merced County Jail on suspicion of vehicle theft, possession of stolen property and conspiracy, according to police.
Detectives obtained a search warrant for Rivas-Guardado’s home on Pintail Circle where they found two firearms, officers said.
All three remained in custody Monday at the Merced County Jail.
Rivas-Guardado has been arrested at least five times in 2016 on allegations ranging from drunken-driving and vandalism to robbery and drug possession, according to Merced County Jail records.
Police said the case was a reminder to residents “to be on the look-out for thieves who target home deliveries in search of valuable merchandise.”
“Residents should consider requiring a signature from delivery companies when possible to reduce the likelihood of theft,” police said. “In addition, please report suspicious vehicles observed following delivery trucks and if safe, obtain a license plate number for the 911 operator.”
Rob Parsons: 209-385-2482