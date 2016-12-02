Upcoming events in Los Banos

School concerts

Los Banos school music programs are holding several performances in December.

• The Los Banos High School Choirs will perform in the Christmas Parade on Friday; Makers Market at 11 a.m., Saturday, at the Ted Falasco Arts Center; and Winter Concert at 7:30 p.m., Dec. 13, in the Los Banos High multipurpose room.

• The Los Banos High School Band Concert is at 7 p.m., Wednesday, in the Los Banos High multipurpose room.

• The Creekside Junior High Choir will perform at the Christmas Parade on Friday, and a Christmas Concert at 7:30 p.m., Dec. 14 at the school’s multipurpose room.

Christmas Parade coming to town

The annual Christmas Parade in Los Banos is Friday from 6 to 9 p.m. This year’s theme is “A Big Ag Christmas.” The parade, organized by the Los Banos Chamber of Commerce and sponsored by Republic Services, will start at the intersection of Fourth and H streets, travel up Fourth Street to K Street, and down Sixth Street to Henry Miller Plaza. There, the program includes lighting of the community Christmas tree, parade awards and carols by Los Banos High choir students.

Arts Council’s Makers Market

The Los Banos Arts Council is hosting its Makers Market with jewelry, art, pottery, furniture, woodwork, fabric art and more, from 10 a.m. to 4 p.m. Saturday. The market features food, drinks, music, snacks and lunch by the Small Thyme Chef. Santa will also hear children’s wishes from noon to 2 p.m. The event will be held at the Ted Falasco Arts Center at 1105 Fifth St.

Elks Lodge memorial service

The Los Banos Elks Lodge 2510 is hosting its annual memorial service at 11 a.m. Sunday, at 565 E St. Finger food will follow the service.

Christmas shopping night downtown

Downtown businesses are opening up for the annual Christmas shopping night along Sixth Street. The Christmas Evening Downtown, hosted by the Los Banos Downtown Association, will be Tuesday, from 5:30 to 8 p.m.

City open house

The Los Banos City Council’s annual Holiday Open House hits its 20th year Wednesday. The open house, which includes refreshments, will start at 6 p.m. at City Hall, 520 J St., and ends at 7 p.m., just before the City Council starts its regular meeting.

Global vigil

Los Banos for the 17th year will be participating in a global vigil, along with cities around the world, on Dec. 11 to honor children the community has lost. Los Banos is holding The Compassionate Friends Worldwide Candle Lighting event at 6:45 p.m. in Pacheco Park. Candles will be lit at 7 p.m. A PowerPoint presentation will be viewed at the vigil with photos of children the Los Banos community has lost. To submit a photo, take it to Copy Shipping Solutions, 1017 I St., before Tuesday. To keep a photo in the program that was used last year, call Stacy at 209-826-2828 and ask for the photo to remain. Photos may also be brought to the photo table at the vigil for viewing.

Golden Agers Christmas

The next Golden Agers Christmas Dinner will start at 7 p.m. Dec. 15 in the Grand Room of the Los Banos Community Center, 645 Seventh St. The dinner includes barbecue rib-eye steak prepared by Save Mart Supermarkets. Tickets are $10 for members and $11 per guest and can be purchased at the Los Banos Community Center, 645 Seventh St.

To submit events, email reporter Vikaas Shanker at vshanker@losbanosenterprise.com. Please submit at least 10 days in advance of the event.