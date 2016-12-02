Los Banos Christmas parade set for Friday

With the turkey and mashed potatoes now put away, residents can get into the holiday spirit with local parades and tree ceremonies.

The Los Banos Chamber of Commerce parade, with the theme “A Big Ag Christmas,” begins at 6 p.m. Friday, starting at the intersection of Fourth and H streets and ending in Henry Miller Plaza.

Once there, organizers will light the tree and hold a Christmas caroling session. For more information, call organizers at 209-826-2495 or go to www.losbanos.com.

The cities of Atwater and Livingston also will have parades Friday. A Christmas parade in Merced is set for Saturday.

Atwater: “Holiday Traditions” is the theme for the annual Atwater Chamber of Commerce parade. It starts rolling at 7 p.m. Friday.

The procession begins at the intersection at Winton Way and Grove Avenue, and continues to the Bloss Mansion, 1020 Cedar Ave., where Santa is typically waiting. For more information, call the chamber at 209-358-4251 or go to www.atwaterchamberofcommerce.com.

Livingston: A parade, caroling and tree lighting are part of the city’s plans, which are themed “Storybook Christmas.”

Festivities begin downtown on Main Street at 5 p.m. Friday. Organizers plan the lighting of the “Court of Trees” at 6 p.m., followed by Christmas carols at Main and D streets.

The parade begins at 7 p.m. at Memorial Park and ends at D Street. For more information, call the city’s Recreation Department at 209-394-8830 or email recreation@livingstoncity.com.

Merced: The Active 20-30 Club plans Merced’s 22nd annual Christmas parade, which has a theme this year of “Christmas Through the Decades.” A holiday run and dance performances are also part of the festivities.

The celebrations start at 11 a.m. Saturday.

Several races are also planned that day as part of the Jingle Bell Run, which begins in the 500 block of West Main Street and goes through downtown. Race times are staggered after 11:30 a.m. The fee for the 2-mile run or walk varies depending on age.

The parade kicks off at 3 p.m. on West Main Street between G and O streets.

For more on Merced’s festivities, email merced2030@gmail.com or go to www.mercedchristmasparade.com.