Letters to the Editor (12/02/2016)

Smith should resign or be recalled

Merced County District Attorney Larry Morse II has stated in two newspapers that trustee Marlene Smith is lying when she denies ever meeting with Greg Opinski, Dominic Falasco and Tommy Jones at Jones’ house.

Morse has been an attorney and district attorney for many years and is well aware of the consequences of making untrue statements about others, and I doubt that he would do so in the newspapers if he didn’t have proof to back it up. Smith still denies that the meeting took place, but we feel that we must believe DA Morse. Opinski and Jones were arrested on very serious charges of bribing a school board member, and if Smith was at this meeting and knew what was being discussed, she should have reported it at once as Falasco did.

The fact that she did not do this, and continues to lie about it, makes her just as guilty as Jones and Opinski, and she should either resign from the school board or be recalled. The school board is in place to serve and protect the interests of our children, not steal money from them for their own personal gain. Whether or not Marlene Smith received any money, she betrayed the trust of our children and the people who elected her, and does not belong on the school board.

David J. and Rita F. Silva, Los Banos

Population of people bigger issue than animal control

Friday’s story in the Los Banos Enterprise on animal control is less of a problem than the out-of-control “human animal.”

The countries of the world should be more cognizant of the fact that we are a population of 7 billion, the number that some doomsday forecasters believe is the start of Earth not being able to sustain us.

We seem to be able to control the correct number of all species except the human species.

China was more advanced with their one child per household; they know something that the rest of us do not.

Here in Los Banos, there are many so-called single-family residences with more than two families living in them. We have children having children. What is their future to be?

These numbers are not good for the financial status of our state and not good for the future of the children that are wantonly brought into this world!

The Los Banos City Council should look into this problem before wasting their time on animal control.

Carmelo Spada, Los Banos