Haunted, romantic, historic and green – that’s Savannah

Savannah, Ga., has been called the most romantic, and the most haunted, city in America. For me, it wasn’t so much its romance and ghosts that captivated me as its history and green space.

My wife, Sandy, and I had heard and seen many good things about Savannah, which has been the location of dozens of movies over the years. Just about everyone we know who has visited the city has raved about it.

Now, after visiting the city in October, we know why. We were especially charmed by the 22 spacious squares of green that occupy its historic district.

Living in the historic district of Savannah, even for three days as Sandy and I did, transported us in time and emotion. We stayed at a bed and breakfast, a house built in 1847, and walked on a cobblestone streetwhere more people leisurely strolled than drove.

Sandy and I were lucky. We were supposed to have flown into Savannah on Oct. 6, the day when Hurricane Matthew was about to hit the city. We were able to change our itinerary and arrived Oct. 13, the day after the city had returned to normal.

There hadn’t been much hurricane damage from flooding but the winds had been strong, knocking down trees and limbs and knocking out power. Fortunately almost all of the old stately oaks survived, many damaged but still standing.

On Oct. 14, a sunny and mild day, we rode on an Old Savannah hop-on hop-off trolley, the first day the trolleys were running again after the hurricane. While riding around town we realized how resilient, as well as historic, Savannah is.

The Old Savannah tours stay within the historic district, known to Savannans as NOGS (North of Gaston Street) up to the Savannah River. It covers a relatively small number of square miles, but it’s dense with history. The trolleys go past many of the 22 squares, all of which are laid out in a regular grid, with each serving as a kind of a rotary, around which traffic slows and flows.

The squares are a part of the original layout of the city designed in the late 1700s by English Capt. William Oglethorpe, known as the one colony governor who, when Georgia was founded, banned slavery. (Later, when he went back to England, other governors overruled him.)

All those lovely squares, shaded by tall oaks laced with Spanish moss, crisscrossed by paths and used by people for centuries as places to gather and relax, typify Savannah’s determination to keep its past secure and alive. Its historic district allows no new development and the highest structure by law, an old church steeple, is only 287 feet high.

An important recent Savannah institution that has preserved its heritage is the Savannah College of Art and Design (SCAD). Since it started in 1979, its goal has been to preserve and restore scores of buildings.

SCAD, as I learned, is world famous for art, design and architectural restoration. It enrolls more than 12,000 students from all over the world, and its “campus” is actually more than a dozen buildings scattered throughout the city, primarily in the historic district.

Sandy and I made it a point to have dinner in The Olde Pink House, a restaurant in a restored home built in the late 1700s. (We were seated in what had been the master bedroom.)

The food we had in The Olde Pink House, and in other Savannah restaurants (like Huey’s by the River and the Crystal Beer Parlor), was tasty. Sandy and I made it a point to eat as many Southern dishes as possible including grits, collard greens, fried green tomatoes, grouper fish, and a rice dish with black-eyed peas called Hoppin’ John. It all was delicious.

I have given you, dear reader, just a very small sampling of the wonders we experienced in three days (and we experienced only a small sampling of the city). I wish, for example, there was space to tell you in detail about our visit to the Beach Institute, the first school for African American children in the country after the Civil War. Or our late-night tour of the haunted Sevard-West house.

But those will have to wait for another day. Meanwhile, I encourage you, if you haven’t already, to visit Savannah yourself. I know you’d be pleased, y’all.

