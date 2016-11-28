No injuries in head-on Pacheco Pass collision

— No one was injured in a head-on traffic collision involving four cars on Pacheco Pass on Monday morning, according to the California Highway Patrol.

Santa Clara resident Fajie Ma, 53, was driving at an “unsafe speed for the roadway” at 7:35 a.m. Monday, heading east in the left lane of Highway 152 on the Rock Bridge on Pacheco Pass when he lost control after applying the brakes, CHP Los Banos Officer Lance Velez said.

Ma’s vehicle, a 2001 Hyundai, traveled into an open center divide, Velez said. He was unable to regain control of the car and traveled toward the westbound lanes of the highway.

Los Banos residents Brittany Villa, 18, and Mario Villa, 42, were traveling in separate cars in the left lane of westbound Highway 152 when they tried to avoid being hit by Ma’s vehicle.

However, the Hyundai struck both vehicles. The impact caused Mario Villa to lose control of a 1999 Acura, which traveled into the right lane, striking a tractor-trailer rig being driven by 34-year-old Jose Sanchez-Bolanos of Santa Ana.

Velez said it appeared everyone was wearing a seat belt.

No one was arrested at the scene of the crash, and it isn’t clear if anyone will be cited, Velez said, noting that the incident is still under investigation.

