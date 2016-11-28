Pet fees, permits hot topics at Los Banos animal control meeting

— The second public input meeting on the Los Banos Police Department’s proposed changes to the animal control ordinance was only attended by nine members of the public Nov. 14 at the Los Banos Police Annex.

However, the residents had a lively discussion and debate about several proposals to implement various permits, fees and waivers for dogs and cats.

The Police Department is looking to update its animal ordinance. The ordinance was created in 1952 and last updated in 1996, when the city of Los Banos’ population was about half of what it is today, police Commander Jason Hedden said.

“Our main goal is to reduce the number of animals coming to the shelter,” Hedden said.

The discussion showed a variety of opinions of segments of the pet and animal community, including breeders, shelters, rescues and animal advocates.

The Police Department brought five proposals to the meeting.

A breeder’s permit and limit was proposed to reduce the intake of animals. Supporters said the permit would help prevent rogue breeders from operating in the city.

However, opposing residents said the permit would just burden those breeders that abide by city code and industry breeding standards, while the ones that are ignoring city code may not comply.

A reclaim fee waiver was supported by many at the meeting. The fee would encourage people to spay or neuter their pets with the option to reclaim the cost.

A surrender fee was another point of discussion. While they could generate money for the animal shelter in town, the downside could be that animals may be dumped on the streets instead of at the shelter, or owners who aren’t responsible may keep their pets.

An alternative that was discussed was asking owners to make a donation when surrendering pets.

A limit of three dogs or three cats, and a kennel permit to allow an exception, also was discussed.

While some residents and code enforcement personnel were in favor of the limit, a breeder, animal advocate and others brought up several issues in terms of fairness to dog and cat owners and how it would be enforced.

Another item discussed was regulation of feral cats, including concerns with the feline immunodeficiency virus and a debate on whether it was compassionate or harmful to feed stray cats.

Other ordinances discussed included animal waste, a vicious dog ordinance, dog run maintenance, impounding of vehicles confining pets, dog parks, a permit for animal rescuers and licensing of cats.

Hedden said the public input was helpful. There is no timetable on when a new ordinance would be ready for the City Council to consider. But Hedden said he hopes to have it ready by the end of the year.

