‘Veterans Connect’ space introduced at Los Banos Library

— Westside veterans can now research services and apply for benefits at the new “Veterans Connect” space in the Los Banos Library.

The library at 1312 Seventh St. provides resources to search for jobs, build computer skills, research housing issues, and it enlists volunteers to help veterans search for services and file paperwork.

“This is so important,” said Michael Hughes, commander of the Los Banos Veterans of Foreign Wars Post 2487. “So many veterans on this side (of Merced County) don’t have the support they need.”

The library held an opening celebration for the veterans resource area Nov. 17.

Members of the Los Banos VFW and American Legion Post 166 attended, along with volunteers and organizers of the veterans space.

Merced County librarian Amy Taylor presented the space to veterans at the celebration by explaining the amenities it provides, including two laptops, a printer, a phone with speed dial to the county veterans office, and dozens of relevant books and informational pamphlets.

“For many veterans, it’s difficult to travel to the veterans services office in Merced; it’s an hour away,” Taylor said, noting that it sometimes takes veterans more time when traveling by bus.

The “Veterans Connect @ the Library” space is funded by grants and is part of a statewide effort to connect veterans and their families with benefits they are eligible for, project manager Karen Bosch Cobb said.

Libraries in Madera, Stanislaus, Fresno, Tulare and Kings counties already have similar veterans spaces, Bosch Cobb said. By the end of this year, 51 such sites will have opened.

