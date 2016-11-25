Los Banos, Gustine natives win gold medals in world archery competition

Los Banos native Alan Eagleton remembers picking up the bow and arrow for the first time after he graduated from Los Banos High School, leaving for the Bay Area to work for his uncle and well-known archer Tom Daley.

“They would come back from a weekend of shooting, and after a while I started listening and I said I want to see what it’s all about,” said the 52-year-old son of a former CHP officer and Los Banos High teacher.

Alan Eagleton’s archery interest and acumen eventually rubbed off on his wife, 54-year-old Gustine native Kelly Eagleton.

More than 30 years later, Alan and Kelly Eagleton are world champion archers.

In October, Alan and Kelly Eagleton each won gold medals in the International Field Archery Association’s World Field Archery Championship at Wagga Wagga, Australia. Alan Eagleton also was part of the national U.S. team that placed second behind the New Zealand team.

Both had to shoot at dark stationary targets, light targets and two-dimensional animal targets.

“There were a range of surfaces,” Kelly Eagleton said. “You’re up in the hill, you’re downhill, you’re at a side slant, you don’t know what will come. … We were jumping over puddles that day.”

Kelly Eagleton placed first in the “Ladies Bowhunter Limited Class A” competition, while Alan Eagleton placed first in the “Men’s Bowhunter Recurve Class A” competition, according to tournament results of the IFAA.

The championship recognition also led to a unique opportunity for Alan Eagleton. On Monday, he was invited to the San Francisco 49ers’ Levi Stadium to teach disabled veterans archery, he said.

At first a hobby of interest, the Eagletons started attending archery competitions when their kids grew up.

“We’ve really been kind of serious about it in the last eight or nine years,” Alan Eagleton said.

The couple live in Palo Alto, but also have a home in Turlock. Alan Eagleton runs his own plumbing business, while Kelly Eagleton practices cardiovascular medicine in the Bay Area.

The Eagletons are members of several archery ranges in the Central Valley. But they also have ranges at the plumbing business and at their home.

Alan Eagleton said archery is a sport that isn’t too expensive, and it’s an activity that people can do for the rest of their lives.

“One of the best things about archery, at the local tournaments, is you can be shooting right alongside a 6-year-old kid and 80-year-old person, shooting the same course,” he said. “And the people in archery are just wonderful.”

