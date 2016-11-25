Upcoming events in Los Banos

School concerts

Los Banos school music programs are holding several performances in December.

• The Los Banos High School Choirs will perform in the Christmas Parade on Dec. 2; Makers Market at 11 a.m., Dec. 3, at the Ted Falasco Arts Center; and Winter Concert at 7:30 p.m., Dec. 13, in the Los Banos High multipurpose room.

• The Los Banos High School Band Concert is at 7 p.m., Dec. 7, in the Los Banos High multipurpose room.

• The Creekside Junior High Choir will perform at the Christmas Parade on Dec. 2, and a Christmas Concert at 7:30 p.m., Dec. 14 at the school’s multipurpose room.

Christmas Parade coming to town

The annual Christmas Parade in Los Banos is Friday, Dec. 2 from 6 to 9 p.m. This year’s theme is “A Big Ag Christmas.” The parade, organized by the Los Banos Chamber of Commerce and sponsored by Republic Services, will start at the intersection of Fourth and H streets, travel up Fourth Street to K Street, and down Sixth Street to Henry Miller Plaza. There, the program includes lighting of the community Christmas tree, parade awards and carols by Los Banos High choir students. People or organizations interested in participating in the parade are encouraged to submit an application at the chamber office at 932 Sixth St. as soon as possible.

Arts Council’s Makers Market

The Los Banos Arts Council is hosting its Makers Market with jewelry, art, pottery, furniture, woodwork, fabric art and more, from 10 a.m. to 4 p.m. Dec. 3. The market features food, drinks, music, snacks and lunch by the Small Thyme Chef. Santa will also hear children’s wishes from noon to 2 p.m. The event will be held at the Ted Falasco Arts Center at 1105 Fifth St.

Elks Memorial Service

The Los Banos Elks Lodge 2510 is hosting its annual memorial service at 11 a.m. Dec. 4, at 565 E St. Finger food will follow the service.

Christmas shopping night downtown

Downtown businesses are opening up for the annual Christmas shopping night along Sixth Street. The Christmas Evening Downtown, hosted by the Los Banos Downtown Association, will be held Dec. 6 from 5:30 to 8 p.m.

To submit events, email reporter Vikaas Shanker at vshanker@losbanosenterprise.com. Please submit at least 10 days in advance of the event.