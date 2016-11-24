Letters to the Editor (11/26/2016)

Pot ordinance will be another waste of time for city

Friday’s Enterprise article on possible new ordinance for marijuana usage is just a waste of time in my opinion.

The city has many ordinances in effect that are frequently abused and hardly ever enforced. What a waste of time for the officials of Los Banos.

It seems many citizens here do not realize that these code enforcement rules are for all of our benefit. Even the simplest two city codes regarding water conservation and yard sales are abused and some parts of our town are beginning to look like third-world countries.

We need better monitoring on weekends for yard sale violators and watering violators.

I hope this downward spiral slows and comes in check before it gets completely out of control.

Carmelo Spada, Los Banos