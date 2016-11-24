There’s a hero in all of us

Heroes can come in all shapes and sizes. They can enter into our lives at any time and in many life-changing ways.

Certainly my own life has been blessed by a parade of heroes and people who have touched me.

Funny thing about heroes, some seem to be made just for you alone while others are made for the world. As a child, my first hero was my “Grandpa Day” who loved me unconditionally and seemed able to calm any storm. To me, he was 20-feet tall and could slay dragons. Later on, some of my teachers became heroes who rode into my mind and heart on a white horse of education; teachers who dedicated themselves to teaching with all the passion of a soldier fighting ignorance.

When I was an adolescent, my heroes were less lofty as I worshipped pop stars and movie actors. Foolishly, I mistook fame and glitter for strength and values.

While reading Ann Frank’s diary, “Diary of a Young Girl,” I learned that even a young girl could have remarkable courage. Then came Helen Keller, a woman so heroic that blindness and deafness could not deter her light.

I learned of many heroes from reading books, many by authors who had died centuries before my birth yet they were able to inspire me. Later on, inspirational men, like Martin Luther King, Jr., John F. Kennedy and Robert Kennedy captured my attention with their passion for others and I learned the pain that comes from fallen heroes.

My Uncle Glenn was but the first of many men I knew who fought as soldiers to protect us. I became a great admirers of all who risked their lives for others and my admiration for our soldiers, and especially our veterans, has grown deeper in me over the years. Our brave police and firefighters are heroes every single day when they risk their lives to defend ours.

Closer to home, I watched as my daughter, Lara, recovered without complaint from a near deadly car accident that broke bones all over her body. To me, she was a hero. Over the years, I’ve observed this kind of stoic heroism as people suffered through illness and pain with remarkable bravery. And then there are those heroes who don’t even know the courage they have until it’s called forth when someone is in need and they heroically rush in to help, sometimes despite personal danger.

Everyone who donates blood is a hero.

Our wonderful volunteers at Los Banos Animal Shelter are certainly heroes to all the animals they care for, as are the tireless legions of volunteers throughout our community who show heroism on so many levels every single day. People who receive a terminal diagnosis and continue to live their lives fully are heroes. Foster parents, adoptive parents, you are heroes.

I mean, let’s face it, it takes heroism to be any kind of a parent sometimes, especially to a teenager. People who risk ridicule and run for office or those that simply stand up for what they believe in, these people can be heroes, too.

Women who are victims of domestic abuse and reach out for help and a chance for a better future are heroes.

Anyone who has fallen down or been defeated by life and then bravely gotten up to try again, you are a hero.

So what makes a hero then? A call to service? A need to help others no matter what the cost? The need to make a difference? The inability to just stand by and do nothing? The ability to get up after you’ve fallen down and try again?

Maybe there is a hero in all of us, just waiting to be called forth. So to all of you heroes out there, big and small, past, present or future, I say, thank you. Because of you the world is a better place.

And until the next time, may all your news be good news.

Diana Ingram Thurston can be reached at losbanosdood@gmail.com.