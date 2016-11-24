A plea to listen to other people’s stories

Yesterday we all had the opportunity to reflect on the many blessings for which we can be thankful. I think many of us also reflected on the many concerns we have, for ourselves, our community and our country.

There is good reason for concern. More and more people today are becoming polarized. Many look at those who have strongly differing opinions as people to be feared or scorned. More and more people are dividing everyone else into “us” or “them.”

During these times I would make a plea for understanding. In particular, I would make an appeal to take more time to listen to others, especially to those with whom we most staunchly disagree. I would ask, in particular, that we listen to each other’s stories.

It might be odd that I suggest listening to stories, rather than to ideas, arguments and explanations. But I think Americans and Los Banosans have spent too much time thinking in the abstract rather than living in the flesh-and-blood details of real life. We need, especially, to spend more time living in the shoes and the skin of others.

I suggest we ask others not what you’re thinking but why you’re thinking the way you do. How did your life story bring you to the perspective you have today? What feelings have emerged in you because of how your life has unfolded?

The goal of this listening is not to try to change the other person’s opinion nor do we need to change our own in the process, but simply to understand someone else’s perspective a little better.

I think if more of us did this more often, we would find that the other person is not that much different from us. The fears and hopes you have, based on all you’ve been through, though often quite different in nature to mine, are similar in intensity.

If I ask you what happened in your life that brought you to a particular opinion today, and give you some time to tell your story, I would have a much better appreciation of your perspective. And once I do, I might start seeing you not as that “other” guy or gal who is not smart enough to agree with me but as person with a legitimate viewpoint.

As I begin to understand where, literally, you’re coming from and how your experiences got you there, I might start saying, “I see” or “I get it.” This probably won’t change my opinion, but I would be less likely to call you ignorant or label you as my enemy. Then I would hope that you listen to my story and how I came to believe the way I do.

We in Los Banos can’t do much to effect change in Washington, but we can start creating pockets of understanding here by spending less time talking and more time listening. And there is so much to understand about other people, not as concepts but as people with bodies, minds and souls.

We need to listen to the stories of farmers who have tried to make a living during times of fiscal volatility and water shortages. We need to listen to the stories of immigrants who have worked and struggled for years only to now live in fear for themselves or those close to them.

We need to listen to people who have endured discrimination or hatred for no good reason. We need to listen to police officers who wonder if anyone has their backs. We need to listen to women who have suffered from abuse and to men down on their luck.

We need to listen to parents who feel their kids many not be getting a good enough education. We need to listen to teachers who have given their hearts and their lives to the students they teach.

Once we’ve listened, we have a better chance to recognize our common humanity and our common interests. From that point we can create a tone of increased civility, even kindness. And from that point our chances of working toward solutions fair to all concerned increase.

Listening to other people’s stories will not bring a magical quick fix, but it will give increase the odds of working toward reasonable solutions and of living in a society with less fear and more hope.

Comments on the writings of John Spevak, a California Newspaper Publishers Association first-place award recipient for 2014, are encouraged, and can be sent to john.spevak@gmail.com.