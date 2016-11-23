Los Banos City Council changes commission meeting schedules

The Los Banos City Council in a 4-0 vote last week changed the schedules of regular meetings of the Los Banos Economic Development Advisory Commission and Parks and Recreation Commission from monthly to quarterly.

The EDAC meetings will start at 4 p.m. on the third Tuesday of January, April, July and October. The Parks and Recreation Commission will follow the EDAC meetings at 6 p.m. on the third Tuesday of those months.

Senior Planner Stacy Souza Elms and Public Works Director Mark Fachin recommended the ordinance for the two commissions.

The change was made after several recent meetings of the commissions were canceled either due to lack of quorum or lack of agenda items, according to the city’s staff.

The proposal also was on the Oct. 19 City Council meeting agenda and included changing the frequency of the Los Banos Airport Commission.

However, at that meeting, the City Council directed staffers to further analyze the need for the change. The Airport Commission meeting frequency will remain monthly.

The city is also looking for resident volunteers to fill vacancies, including expiring terms, on several city commissions.

There are four vacancies on the Parks and Recreation Commission, four on the Planning Commission, three on the EDAC and three on the Airport Commission.

Those interested have been encouraged to contact city clerk Lucy Mallonee at City Hall, 520 J St., or to call 209-827-7000, ext. 124, and ask for an application. The deadline to apply is 5 p.m. Nov. 30.

Vikaas Shanker: 209-826-3831, ext. 6562