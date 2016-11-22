Eager Los Banos residents thankful for annual turkey giveaway

Just as the first 50 residents were about to receive their free turkeys at the Los Banos Fairgrounds on Tuesday, an argument broke out as some of them pushed to get to the front of the line.

“We were trying to avoid all the stuff like this,” said Los Banos resident Josephina Brown, who was second in line and slipped ahead just in front of the tussle.

“But, you know, that’s OK,” Brown said, holding up her free turkey.

The argument between the eager residents lasted just a couple of minutes before a steady flow of people started receiving their free turkeys and packages of almonds.

Lining up at 4 a.m., Brown received one of 500 free turkeys and almond packages when local farmer and developer Greg Hostetler started his annual giveaway.

Hostetler held the same event at the Merced County Fairgrounds on Monday, giving away 500 additional turkeys.

For the past five years, Hostetler has worked to turn the annual giveaway into a larger event that helps more people. The inspiration came from his late wife, Cathie, who started the turkey giveaway more than 30 years ago.

“Living is giving,” Hostetler said, recalling a phrase Cathie used. “I’ve been blessed my whole life. So it’s a good thing to give back.”

Brown said it was her first time receiving a turkey from the giveaway.

The free turkey will help her spend more money on side dishes she’ll cook along with the turkey for a Thanksgiving dinner with her family of five and her brothers from San Jose.

Los Banos resident Roberta Galvan said she is on a fixed income, so the free turkey means she will cook her first turkey in eight years.

“I was excited and happy, and I’m glad I came early,” said Galvan, who arrived at the fairgrounds at 7 a.m. “I want to thank (Hostetler) with all my heart. God bless him.”

The giveaway in Merced on Monday was Merced resident Vera Jackson’s third time waiting in line for a free turkey with her family. So she knew how to keep busy.

“This year, I came prepared with a laptop, table and chairs,” Jackson said, adding that the free turkey was one less thing she had to pay for.

Jackson’s 13-year-old daughter, Verajiah, said waiting in line wasn’t the most pleasant experience, but she kept busy and she can’t wait until Thanksgiving Day.

“It was really freezing,” Verajiah said. “I kept busy drawing, coloring and playing on mom’s phone.”

As Jackson and her daughter exited the Merced fairgrounds grandstand Monday, they were greeted by Hostetler, whom Jackson said responded to her email asking about the event.

Hostetler, the Leukemia and Lymphoma Society’s 2016 Man of the Year, said his experience growing up as a cancer survivor and keeping his business afloat during the recession have made him thankful for his personal business success.

“You can’t take money with you,” Hostetler said. “If you have money to spend, it’s good to give.”

