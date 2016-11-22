As more Merced County ballots are tallied, contenders claim stronger leads

The Merced County Elections Office tallied more than 17,000 mail-in ballots on Monday, and newly released results showed widening leads for many candidates in county races.

The new results include mail-in ballots received on Election Day or soon after. The Elections Office is working to count ballots from mail-only precincts and provisional ballots before the state mandated deadline on Dec. 6. So far, about 66 percent of registered voters’ ballots have been counted. With remaining provisional and miscellaneous ballots left to be tallied, Merced County turnout could reach 71 percent.

The updated unofficial results provide a clearer indication of how some races, which have been too close to call, may shape up.

Lee Lor, challenger for the District 2 Merced County supervisor seat, now has a fair lead over incumbent Hub Walsh. She now sits53.56 percent of the vote over Walsh’s 46.31 percent.

In Los Banos, Daronica M. Johnson Santos and Deborah Lewis held steady leads in City Council races.

Los Banos voters appeared to favor new candidates for the school board after incumbents Tommy Jones and Carole Duffy in recent months have been embroiled in scandal.

Jones was arrested in August, accused of bribing a public official for a vote in a controversial construction project at Mercey Springs Elementary School. Duffy has not been charged with any wrongdoing, but her close ties to Jones and tendency to vote with him on issues, including the Mercey Springs project, does not appear to have helped her re-election bid.

Challenger Margaret Bention led Duffy with 64.6 percent of the vote, and Megan Goin-Soares won more than 72 percent of the votes in her race against Jones.

Dominic Falasco, a school board member who was arrested for drug possession and later was credited by the Merced County District Attorney’s Office for blowing the whistle on Jones in the alleged public corruption case case, narrowly led challenger Gary Munoz by six votes. That race remains too close to call.

In Merced City Council races, Anthony Martinez held a steady lead in District 1, as did Matthew Serratto in District 5. In District 3, 111 votes separate Chris Ramirez from frontrunner Jill McLeod. Mike Murphy also held his steady lead in the race for Merced mayor.

In Atwater, Cindy Vierra and Paul Creighton so far are the top two vote winners for two seats on the City Council. In Livingston, Juan Aguilar Jr., Wapinder Kang and Arturo Sicairos received the most votes for three City Council seats. It remains unclear if Kang will keep his job as a Livingston police officer and serve on the council or choose one to avoid a potential conflict of interest.

County Registrar of Voters Barbara Levey said in a news release the Election Office is working to count 6,500 provisional ballots. The tedious work counting the provisional ballots can’t start until rosters counting participation are reconciled.

The Elections Office also is processing stipends for more than 600 volunteer election officers, including student poll workers from local high schools and 12 field inspectors.

California counties have up to 30 days to complete the count for contests and measures other than the presidential race.

Brianna Calix: 209-385-2477