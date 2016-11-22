Top-seeded Manteca blanks Los Banos

— The calendar is broken into three parts for the Manteca High football program: non-conference, Valley Oak League and ...

“Ring season!” went the cheer as the top-seeded Buffaloes broke their postgame huddle following an emphatic 52-0 victory Friday over Los Banos in the semifinal round of the Sac-Joaquin Section Division IV playoffs.

Manteca (11-1) is back in a section final, its sixth appearance since the turn of the century. The Buffaloes will play No. 2 Placer (7-5), which defeated Pioneer Valley League foe Center 17-14.

Kameron Beamon scored two rushing touchdowns, quarterback Gino Campiotti accounted for two more scores and defensive tackle Justin Kakala returned a blocked punt for a touchdown as the Buffaloes annihilated the former VOL foe.

The Tigers were holding their own until the final three minutes of the second quarter. Down 7-0, Los Banos (8-4) was looking at a fourth-and-1 at the Manteca 45-yard line. LB coach Dustin Caropreso opted to go for it and the Tigers were turned away. The Buffaloes seized the momentum, closing the last 2:45 with 15 points.

Campiotti charged into the end zone from 5 yards and then connected on a 31-yard pass to Joel Olmos with 24 seconds left in the half to make it 22-0 at the break.

Los Banos never recovered and the VOL tri-champion Buffaloes were just warming up.

The defense flexed its muscle in the third quarter, beginning with a safety. After Beamon’s second touchdown – a 32-yard burst – Kakala made it 38-0 when he blocked a punt, scooped up the fumble and returned it the final 15 yards.

Seth Owings and Charles Mitchell closed the scoring. Owings scored on a 16-yard run, while Mitchell reeled in a 22-yard pass from call-up Jorge Cedano.

Campiotti was 5 of 9 for 124 yards. Beamon carried the ball 11 times for 90 yards.

Linebacker James Thomas and free safety Michael Sarmento anchored the defense with eight and six tackles, respectively.

The fourth-seeded Tigers, the runner-up in the Western Athletic Conference, finished the season 8-4.

“One helluva job,” Manteca coach Eric Reis told his team after the game. “You’ve earned your trip to the section finals.”

Manteca is searching for its fifth section title and first at the Division-IV level since 2006, when it beat Colfax, another PVL program.

“Ring season” continues Saturday, Nov. 26, at Lincoln High. Kickoff is at 6 p.m.

The Buffaloes and Hillmen have some history. The two met in the inaugural Division II section final in 1975. Coached by Bill Miller, Placer beat Manteca in Manteca, 20-6. It was the first of three consecutive section titles – and five in seven years – by the Hillmen.

They haven’t won one since.

Manteca, meanwhile, has four section titles in the last 15 years.

Los Banos closes the season with a third straight playoff exit in the DIV semifinals.