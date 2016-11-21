Jones, Opinski act to move corruption case out of Merced

— Outgoing Los Banos school district trustee Tommy Jones and Merced-area contractor Greg Opinski on Monday motioned to disqualify every Merced Superior Court judge in their fight against corruption charges.

If successful, their case could be moved to a different county, defense attorneys said.

Jones and Opinski are facing felony counts of bribing Los Banos school district trustee Dominic Falasco to vote for Opinski as the construction manager for the expansion of Mercey Springs Elementary School.

Supervising Deputy District Attorney Steve Slocum, who is prosecuting the case, said he needed more time to review the motion.

Judge Ronald Hansen postponed Jones and Opinski’s Monday arraignment to Dec. 6 as a result of the motion, calling it a “new process” the court has never dealt with before.

According to the motion and declaration, which was presented in court Monday by Jones’ attorney, Kevin Little, “there is no judge (in Merced County) qualified to preside over this matter and that therefore a judge outside of this judicial district must be assigned.”

Opinski’s attorney, Jeffrey Hammerschmidt, joined in the motion.

The motion cites possible conflicts of interest for Falasco and Merced County District Attorney Larry Morse II as key witnesses, and past legal matters involving Opinski.

The motion says Falasco has a close relationship with Merced County judges, “to the extent that the entire court has recused itself in prior matters pertaining to him.”

According to case reports of the investigation, Falasco, a prominent Los Banos defense attorney, worked undercover with the District Attorney’s Office to secretly record conversations between him, Jones and Opinski.

The reports narrate several meetings and described allegations of Jones paying Falasco $12,000 on behalf of Opinski for his vote on the Los Banos school board.

In a text message response to the Merced Sun-Star, Falasco said if there were a true conflict of interest, he wouldn’t be able to appear in front of any of the judges as an attorney.

“It is nothing more than a stall tactic,” Falasco stated in the message, adding that he doesn’t care who presides over the case, and that “the evidence will speak for itself.”

The motion states that Morse also is involved as a “central witness” in the case. Because of this, the defense believes there is no judge who could preside without conflict, the attorneys said.

Little states that Morse had several in-person conversations with Opinski in 2008 and 2009 about reported financial improprieties related to lease-back arrangements between the Los Banos school district and its contractors. He also contends Morse was personally notified of follow-up conversations Opinski and Jones had with the Federal Bureau of Investigation regarding improper lease-back arrangements around that same time.

The declaration also states that Morse has been “responsible for helping many of his former friends and colleagues in becoming judges.”

Morse couldn’t be reached for comment Monday afternoon.

According to the motion, Merced County judges would have a conflict of interest in judging Opinski’s credibility due to Opinski’s legal history.

After Monday’s hearing, Hammerschmidt said moving the case to a different jurisdiction wouldn’t just ensure his client would have a fair trial.

“This is a lot more expeditious than allowing the case to move from judge to judge” in Merced based on conflicts of interest, Hammerschmidt said, refuting questions about whether Opinski and Jones were stalling the trial.

Hammerschmidt said the court will decide which, if any, county to which the case may be moved.

