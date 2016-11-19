Letters to the Editor (11/18/2016)

Just what is CAC?

There has been some buzz about CAC lately. It is difficult to find anything, anywhere about the Community Advocacy Coalition. Most of what turns up during any kind of search simply highlights some mischievous drama CAC members are involved in.

This drama seems to be costing our district valuable time and money. The only thing anyone I’ve talked to can find their coalition involved in, which may be considered positive, is the change in how our district votes for candidates. Many can see how that could be considered a good thing. Others point out how it could be an effective way to divide and conquer.

Unfortunately, I do not know enough about this to have formed a solid, objective opinion yet. I certainly don’t know enough about the demographics to determine if this was gerrymandering or malapportionment. Some have argued that regardless of the outcome, the way the group went about it just seemed so confrontational and overly aggressive. Also, it isn’t clear if the CAC faction was solely responsible for the change or simply jumped on the bandwagon in an outlandish way in order to take credit for the new way of voting.

People have tried to find out how to join their organization or at least attend one of their meetings. If CAC is really trying to elicit some change, build up our community, and give our children every opportunity possible, I would think this breakaway party would be trying to recruit and educate more members of our little town.

Edward Spencer, Los Banos

Welcoming new school trustees

I would like to thank the voters for electing Marg Benton and Megan Goin-Soares to the school board, and if the lead holds, welcome Dominic Falasco back.

We saw in full display at last week’s meeting that a majority of the board was still focused on a false narrative, willing to waste more funds.

The board was presented an agenda item from Trustee Tommy Jones with the cooperation of Trustee Ray Martinez attached to a contract for a consulting firm to do a digital search of our district’s information system, using six names and 25 search terms, apparently to be selected by Jones, because he said that the FBI might want it, if they ever decided to investigate our district in regards to Lease/Leaseback.

It was a cut-and-paste document that read like a letter, and even listed the wrong county and lacked signatures. also refused to answer any questions about his very own agenda item. At the very least the board should be professional enough to recognize a shabby contract from a suspicious source. The Jones agenda item failed, as it should have.

The school district is the largest employer in our community with a multi-million dollar budget. They must protect our educational funds. I believe that the new board members, in conjunction with the fiscally responsible ones remaining, can move our district in a positive direction.

Dennis Areias, Los Banos Unified School District

Enterprise cartoon fueling divide

Our country has just gone through the most horrendous, divisive, campaign and election in our entire 240-year history. The entire thing was fueled by character assassination driven by the media, especially the liberal media. Well, the election is over and whether we like it or not, Donald Trump is the president-elect of the United States.

What remains now is to do as President Barack Obama and Hillary Clinton both said: Get busy and work to bring the country back together. Evidently, the media didn’t get the message as is witnessed by the totally inappropriate political cartoons published in the Nov. 11 edition of the Enterprise. It remains to be seen what kind of job Trump can do. I don’t know and neither do you, but you can believe that this kind of hammering will force him to become what you think he already is.

There are no winners or losers here. We either all win or we all lose. I told my wife about Friday’s paper and my displeasure with it. She asked why I didn’t just stop taking it. My reply was that my subscription was paid through March, and if nothing else it makes a good liner for the cat box.

Austin Terry, Los Banos