Upcoming events in Los Banos

Cioppino dinner, dance

The annual Cioppino Dinner and Dance held by the Los Banos Portuguese DES Association is Saturday. The event starts with a 5 p.m. cocktail hour with no-host bar, and dinner from 5:30 to 8 p.m. Dancing with music by Fisher DJ begins at 8 p.m. The menu includes all the crab and shrimp you can eat for $50.

Church holds Fall Bazaar

New Life Community Church is hosting its Fall Bazaar on Saturday from 10 a.m. to 3 p.m., including shopping, food, music and crafts. The church is at 1250 Overland Ave.

Hostetler turkey giveaway

In memory of Cathie Hostetler, local builder Greg Hostetler is hosting his annual turkey giveaway at noon Tuesday at the O’Banion Auditorium on the Los Banos Fairgrounds, and noon Monday at the Merced Fairgrounds Grandstand. The giveaway has been a staple of the Thanksgiving holiday season for more than three decades. About 500 turkeys will be given away, along with locally grown almonds. The limit is one turkey per household, and they will be given out on a first-come-first-serve basis. An ID with an address is required. For more information, email hostetlerturkeys@gmail.com.

LBHS Turkey Trot

The first annual Los Banos High School Turkey Trot is set for Thanksgiving Day at Loftin Stadium. The 5K run and walk starts with check-in and registration from 7:30 to 8:15 a.m., and the cost is $25 in advance or $30 at the day of the race. The race starts at 8:30 a.m. All proceeds will benefit the Los Banos High School boys and girls cross country teams. There will be no medals, but times will be kept. A free kids run for those 10 years old and under will also occur, with one lap around the track. Entry for the kids run, which starts at 8:15 a.m., is available on race day.

School concerts

Los Banos school music programs are holding several performances in December.

• The Los Banos High School Choirs will perform in the Christmas Parade on Dec. 2; Makers Market at 11 a.m., Dec. 3, at the Ted Falasco Arts Center; and Winter Concert at 7:30 p.m., Dec. 13, in the Los Banos High multipurpose room.

• The Los Banos High School Band Concert is at 7 p.m., Dec. 7, in the Los Banos High multipurpose room.

• The Creekside Junior High Choir will perform at the Christmas Parade on Dec. 2, and a Christmas Concert at 7:30 p.m., Dec. 14 at the school’s multipurpose room.

Christmas Parade coming to town

The annual Christmas Parade in Los Banos is Dec. 2 from 6 to 9 p.m. The parade, organized by the Los Banos Chamber of Commerce, will start at the intersection of Fourth and H streets, travel up Fourth Street to K Street, and down Sixth Street to Henry Miller Plaza. There, the program includes lighting of the community Christmas tree, parade awards and carols by Los Banos High choir students. People or organizations interested in participating in the parade are encouraged to submit an application at the chamber office at 932 Sixth St. as soon as possible.

Arts Council’s Makers Market

The Los Banos Arts Council is hosting its Makers Market with jewelry, art, pottery, furniture, woodwork, fabric art and more, from 10 a.m. to 4 p.m. Dec. 3. The market features food, drinks, music, snacks and lunch by the Small Thyme Chef. Santa will also hear childrens’ wishes from noon to 2 p.m. The event will be held at the Ted Falasco Arts Center at 1105 Fifth St.

Christmas shopping night downtown

Downtown businesses are opening up for the annual Christmas shopping night along Sixth Street. The Christmas Evening Downtown, hosted by the Los Banos Downtown Association, will be held Dec. 6 from 5:30 to 8 p.m.

