District attorney says Los Banos school trustee is lying to the public

The Merced County district attorney says Los Banos school board trustee Marlene Smith has “lied” to the public repeatedly and “stonewalled” a public corruption probe.

District Attorney Larry Morse II said, that despite repeated denials by Smith, she was present at a February meeting with contractor Greg Opinski, and trustees Tommy Jones and Dominic Falasco.

Opinski and Jones are accused of paying bribes in order to secure a school expansion project for Opinski’s company. The meeting was secretly recorded and, according to reports from investigators, it includes Smith’s voice.

Smith has denied participating in the meeting at least three different times during recent public meetings. She has declined to speak about the matter with the Merced Sun-Star.

Her latest public denials came last Thursday at a public school board meeting.

“But even still, I’m still going to stand here and I’m going to tell you that I was not in a meeting with Greg Opinski,” she told the public.

Morse fired back this week in an interview with the Sun-Star.

“This is a blatant lie,” Morse said. “It’s demonstrably false. I have no idea why she would continue to claim that she wasn’t at a meeting that she clearly attended; that evidence exists and proves she was there.”

Falasco, who prosecutors say blew the whistle on the alleged corruption, secretly recorded the meeting as part of his cooperation with investigators. He also has confirmed to the Sun-Star that he saw and spoke with Smith at the meeting.

“I was shocked when I walked in the door and saw her there,” Falasco told the Los Banos Enterprise in October.

According to reports from investigators, the group met at Jones’ home in Los Banos and discussed awarding a $6 million to $7 million contract to Opinski’s company to expand Mercey Springs Elementary School.

The board voted in July to award the contract to Greg Opinski Construction, despite receiving lower bids from Bush Construction. Jones, Smith, Falasco and trustee Carole Duffy all voted in favor of the Opinski contract.

At the direction of investigators, Falasco accepted $12,000 from Opinski through Jones, according to the reports.

Opinski and Jones were arrested in late August and charged with bribing a public official. Following the arrests, the board revoked the contract and awarded it to Bush Construction.

During an Oct. 13 school board meeting, Smith said, “I have not done anything wrong or illegal in any circumstance that would put our district at risk in any kind of way, despite what Mr. Areias has stated,” referring to Los Banos school board trustee Dennis Areias.

At the October meeting, she also said if she had met with someone in private, it was her personal business and “it certainly wasn’t to discuss the Mercey Springs expansion.”

Additionally, Smith said she had not been contacted or questioned by law enforcement, which prosecutors have said isn’t true.

Smith has not been charged with any wrongdoing in the case, but Morse said he’s been troubled by her denials and her apparent unwillingness to cooperate with investigators and felt he needed to speak out.

“I’m taking this unusual step,” Morse said. “(Smith) hasn’t been charged, but I feel compelled to respond to her repeated assertions about things that are simply not true.”

He also said Smith has given the District Attorney’s Office “zero cooperation.”

“She’s not charged with anything,” Morse said. “But we believe she has very useful information. She has completely stonewalled (DA investigator Anna) Hazel and publicly lied about her activities.”

Morse said Smith refused to be interviewed in August. She later told investigators her attorney would schedule a meeting for an interview, but that never happened, the DA asserted. Smith on Thursday refused to speak with investigators again, according to Morse.

“We have made three efforts and she has rebuffed all of them,” Morse said. “That is her right. But she doesn’t have the right, in my view, to state publicly things that are not true.”

Smith, in an interview with the Enterprise late Tuesday, again insisted she wasn’t at the February meeting and didn’t offer any explanations for why Falasco told Hazel that she was there.

“I don’t know what Dominic said to her,” Smith said, brushing off references of her in the reports. “If they have charges against me, do it.”

Smith didn’t take any more questions from the Enterprise, claiming that her image had been “massacred” by Areias, Morse and the newspaper.

Vikaas Shanker: 209-826-3831, ext. 6562