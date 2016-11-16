High Schools this week (11/18/16)

Football
Tonight
7 p.m. – Los Banos at Manteca
Football
Tonight
7 p.m. – Los Banos at Manteca
The Los Banos Enterprise is pleased to provide this opportunity to share information, experiences and observations about what's in the news. Some of the comments may be reprinted elsewhere in the site or in the newspaper. We encourage lively, open debate on the issues of the day, and ask that you refrain from profanity, hate speech, personal comments and remarks that are off point. Thank you for taking the time to offer your thoughts.