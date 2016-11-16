Enjoying World Series experience in Los Banos

Some people may think that Giants fans in Los Banos might tire of reading a second column about a World Series in which their team didn’t play. But I’m going to trust they won’t. Like Cubs fans, local loyal fans of the Giants waited a long time before celebrating a Series win. They understand.

And, like Cubs fans, Giants fanatics know what it’s like to appear to be down and out in a post-season series, three games to one, only to come back to win. I also think Giants fans, even though the Cubs beat them in the playoffs this year, were rooting for the Chicago team in the World Series, in part because they had beaten the despised Dodgers, in part because they feel the pain of Cubs fans.

In last week’s column I talked about my experience in Chicago during Games 3 and 4 of the World Series. Today, I’ll describe my experience in Los Banos during Games 6 and 7. (During Game 5, I was on a plane between Chicago and Oakland.)

What makes my baseball experience different from Giants fans in Los Banos is that there aren’t a lot of longtime fans here who root for the Cubs. In fact, there’s only a handful. Not counting my wife Sandy (who roots for the Cubs except when they’re playing the Giants) and my sister Joan (who introduced me to the Cubs many years ago), you can count all the Cubs fans in Los Banos on one hand.

When the playoffs started, I connected with four Los Banos Cubs fans I knew well, and we formed an email support group: Gary Zahm, Kim Enos, Maria Clower and Susan Younce – a small group but mighty in emotional support.

From the first pitch of the playoffs, in the game with the Giants, to the last out of the World Series, we shared our Cubs feelings – many highs and many lows. At one point Gary thought the “Curse of the Goat” was still alive, but Maria kept telling us to “Believe!”

Gary told us about his dad, Gordon, in New Mexico, who had traveled to Denver in September to watch a Cubs game with Gary against the Rockies. What makes this remarkable is that Gordon is 97. Even after more than 90 years of frustration, Gordon remained optimistic during the post-season, even when things looked bleakest. Our entire email support group fed off his spirit.

Kim’s story is even more remarkable. She is the daughter of former Cubs pitcher Dick Ellsworth, a superb left-hander who gave the Cubs many victories but never was able to play for a Cubs team in a World Series. How happy I am now for him and for all the other Cubs players of the past.

Meanwhile, I flew the large “W” flag I bought in Chicago on a 6-foot wooden flag pole in front of my home. In Chicago, everyone understands the significance of a W flag, going back to the early 1940s when it was flown atop the scoreboard at Wrigley Field after a victory.

In Los Banos, however, a W flag is a mystery (except to Cubs fan Susan Younce, who has flown it often this year). My neighbor to the north, Art, who is a big sports fan, saw the W, knew it had to do with the Cubs, but didn’t know its history, until I explained.

My neighbors to the south, Sonny and Moneet and their young daughters, Komal and Harmeet, walked by, looking very puzzled, asked, “Now why is this big W flag flying in front of your home?” I was pleased to tell them the story.

During the week games six and seven of the Series were played, I wore my Cubs jacket and World Series hat around town, and I was pleased that so many folks I saw wished me and the Cubs well.

After seven decades it’s great to win. I’m happy, too, for my children – Ginny, Mike and Megan – who have had the fortune (or misfortune) of being raised as Cubs fans.

My only sadness is for the Cleveland fans, including my brother, Frank, who lived in Ohio for many years. Cleveland hasn’t won a World Series since 1948. I have great empathy, and always will, for long-suffering fans of underdog teams. But, since there couldn’t be Co-World-Series-Champs, I am glad it was my Cubs!

