Los Banos’ no-name defense in for toughest test

The Los Banos defense entered the 2016 as a bit of an unknown.

The 2015 version was a senior-heavy group full of individual star power that never quite consistently manifested onto the field. Those that returned were the quietly-go-about-your-business types. Good ballplayers that drifted just below the radar because of their unassuming natures.

There’s been nothing unassuming about the group this season. Even Tigers coach Dustin Caropreso didn’t fully realize what he had until the games began. While lacking some of the size, speed and athleticism of last year’s defensive unit, the Los Banos defense has been one of the area’s best because of its belief in the whole being greater than the sum of its parts.

“This group has proven that playing together makes a difference,” Caropreso said. “Nobody is out there trying to do too much. They understand their roles and they trust the guy next to them to do their job. It’s pretty tough to beat 11 guys that work together as well as these ones do.”

Caropreso is banking on that giving the No. 4 Tigers (8-3) a chance as they head into Friday night’s Sac-Joaquin Section Division IV semifinal against top-seeded Manteca. The Buffaloes are considered one of the top teams in the section this season and would have been the favorite to win it all even if they’d ended up in Division III. Manteca (10-1) boasts an offense that has a massive line, excellent balance and averages 39 points per game. It’ll by far and away be the LB defense’s toughest test of the season.

Kickoff is set for 7 p.m. in Manteca.

“This is easily the best football team we’ve played this year and the best offense we’re going to have gone up against,” Caropreso said. “We’re big up front. It’s an advantage we’ve enjoyed all season and they make us look small. They want to run the ball. They have a good running back that knows how to let his big line set up a play. They hit with the run until you start to creep up and cheat, and then they have a very good quarterback that can burn you with play action.

“They’re very good at what they do and we’re going to have to be smart in how we defend them.”

One thing that’s certain is Los Banos isn’t going to be able to rely on a fourth-quarter comeback like last week’s 23-20 first-round victory over El Dorado. Led by linebackers Mason Leao, Vincent Alvarez and Tristan Soares and defensive backs Francisco Araiza and Chris Silva, the Los Banos defense kept the team in the game while the offense sputtered for three quarters. The group produced three interceptions, nine sacks and held the Cougars’ offense under 250 total yards.

Turnovers led directly to El Dorado’s first 14 points and it took a third-quarter fake punt to get any traction on the Tiger defense the rest of the way. That set the stage for Christian Corral and Daniel Guerrero to hook up for a pair of dramatic fourth-quarter scores and steal the victory.

“There’s no way we have a chance to win that game if the defense doesn’t play as well as it did,” Caropreso said. “It’s no surprise at this point, they’ve been doing it all season. We’re looking for them to just keep things competitive going into the fourth quarter and then the pressure will be on them.

“We’re going to try and play a ball-control game. We want to take advantage of field position and take some shots when they’re available.”

