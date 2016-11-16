Every day I read through the magnets on my refrigerator, including the entreaty by Robert Browning, “Come grow old with me, the best is yet to be.”

The other day my mind played mental hopscotch with that quote when I returned from the funeral of Mary Silva.

Mary, who lived her full life of 93 years in Los Banos, was a sweet woman I have known for years. My connection with Mary was through her daughter, and my friend, Marilyn Silva. These two petite, vivacious women were devoted to each other. Mary lovingly cared for her daughter, Marilyn, and in her last years, Marilyn helped care for Mary.

I have often seen this transfer of roles and I lived it myself when I cared for my mother before she died. To me, it was a privilege to be able to care for my mother after all her loving care of me.

This made me think of Browning’s phrase in a new way.

Could it not be a parent saying to their child, “Come grow old with me”? The parent guides, loves, and protects their child along their life’s path. A parent and child are two people, holding hands through life; the elder encouraging the younger onward. Then, one day, the parent goes on ahead and the child continues on, and now they are heart and heart, not hand in hand.

Of course, my heart also embraces the typical romantic interpretation that promises of a voyage of youthful excitement through all of life’s chapters while love grown richer and deeper. I was a young bride when I first heard Browning’s phrase and while I was touched by the sentiment, I was too naïve to fully comprehend the depths of that lover’s request.

Over the years, however, those words have cemented themselves in my heart as I’ve traveled through life by a loved one’s side. That promise, to me, has always been a firm commitment. I mean, the man didn’t say, “Come grow old with me until something better comes along.”

Browning’s famous words also made me think of two other promises.

When we start our life with this precious body, don’t we make a deal? Come body, “Come grow old with me, the best is yet to be.”

Yes, we may get aches and pains and we may move slower than when we first began, but body, we’ve still got plenty of good times ahead. We count a lot on our body, and we need to make a commitment to care for it until we’re done. And the ultimate promise, “Come grow old with me, the best is yet to be,” must be made by God and His promise to us, saying; “Don’t worry if life is hard or if you get older and life get's difficult. I promise you, the best is yet to be.”

As we head into this month of Thanksgiving, I am feeling blessed and grateful. I was blessed by family who cared for me and I’ve been blessed to be able to care for others. I’ve been blessed by love in abundance and I’ve been blessed with a body that has kept on going even thought I have not taken very good care of it.

And I am blessed to have and to know a loving God. I hold on to His promise that the best is yet to be and I remind myself that life is like a journey, it’s not about the destination but the trip getting there. May we each enjoy our “now” and at the same time know that “the best is yet to be.”

Until the next time, may all your news be good news.

Diana Ingram Thurston can be reached at losbanosdood@gmail.com.