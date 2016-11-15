Suspect swims back to Los Banos police after pursuit in stolen vehicle

To leave an anonymous tip, call 209-827-7070, ext. 288, or go to the Police Department’s website, www.losbanos.org. At the bottom of the “Contact” page, click on the “report graffiti and other crime” link. Tipsters also can contact Merced Area Crime Stoppers at 855-725-2420 or www.mercedareacrimestoppers.org .

— A soaking wet Turlock man was arrested Monday after he crashed a stolen car while trying to outrun police and then tried to escape by swimming across the Delta-Mendota Canal, but gave up, the Los Banos Police Department reported.

Julio Paniagua, 25, was driving an Acura Integra through a neighborhood near Crescent Drive at 2:27 a.m. Monday when Los Banos police Officer Aaron Pinon spotted the vehicle, according to a news release.

A registration check by Pinon on the vehicle confirmed it was reported stolen out of San Jose.

Pinon requested assistance and followed the vehicle to McKinley Street near Pioneer Road, according to the release. When Sgt. Jesus Parras arrived, both officers tried to stop the Acura.

The driver, later identified by police as Paniagua, sped away, leading officers west on Pioneer Road toward Volta Road.

The car drove off the roadway into a dirt field, where it crashed into a dirt berm.

Paniagua and a passenger, later identified as 23-year-old Santa Nella resident Julian Rodriguez, ran from the car. Officers immediately apprehended Rodriguez, but Paniagua jumped into the canal trying to escape, the release states.

After a few minutes, Paniagua, exhausted, gave up and swam back to the officers, who were waiting for him with handcuffs.

Paniagua was booked into John Latoracca Correctional Facility on $112,500 bail on suspicion of failure to yield to an emergency vehicle with disregard for public safety, possession of stolen property and vehicle theft, according to the news release and jail records.

Rodriguez was booked into the correctional facility pending $20,000 bail on suspicion of possession of stolen property.

Los Banos police are warning the public of an increase in locally reported stolen vehicles.

According to the release, Los Banos police in October took 18 stolen vehicle reports. That was less than last year, but still shows a “recent spike” that should encourage residents to lock their vehicles, remove spare keys and valuables, and park in well-lit areas, police said.

