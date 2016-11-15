Los Banos police find stolen school golf carts, ammunition during arrest

By Vikaas Shanker

vshanker@losbanosenterprise.comNovember 15, 2016 

LOS BANOS — Two men were arrested riding stolen carts on D Street in Los Banos, the Police Department reported.

The golf carts were stolen from the Los Banos Unified School District, police said.

Los Banos resident John Chavez, 42, and 32-year-old resident Carlos Olguin were arrested on suspicion of vehicular theft and possession of stolen property. Chavez was also charged with being a felon in possession of ammunition and drug paraphernalia, according to a news release.

Los Banos Police Officer Todd Carter was called at 12:47 a.m. Sunday to the 1100 block of D Street after a resident reported two men driving the golf carts, according to the release.

Carter found Chavez and Olguin each in possession of a motorized golf cart.

The suspects told Carter a friend let them borrow it, the release states. But a police scan on the serial number tags indicated they belonged to the school district.

Chavez and Olguin were detained while a school district official could be contacted, according to the release. A short while later, the officers discovered a break-in had occurred at Los Banos Junior High School, and that two golf carts were stolen.

The two men were placed under arrest, which is when officers found that Chavez was in possession of ammunition and drug paraphernalia, according to the release.

Chavez was booked into Merced County Jail at 2:05 a.m. Sunday with a total bond amount of $84,000, according to jail records.

Olguin was booked into Merced County Jail at 2:28 a.m. Sunday with a total bond amount of $30,000, a jail official said.

“A big thanks goes out to the citizen who took the time to report this to the Police Department,” the release states.

