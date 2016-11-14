Los Banos school board approves Pacheco High border change

— Future students of Los Banos Junior High and Pacheco High schools living west of Mercey Springs Road between Wilmott and Overland avenues will be heading to Creekside Junior High and Los Banos High, effective next school year.

The Los Banos Unified School District Board has unanimously approved the boundary changes for the 2017-18 school year to help alleviate overcrowding at Pacheco High School. Elementary school boundaries aren’t affected by the changes.

According to district officials, growing enrollment has led to overcrowding at Pacheco High, which shares boundaries with Los Banos Junior High spanning the north and east parts of Los Banos.

The enrollment at Pacheco High was 1,641 as of Nov. 10, according to district documents, 70 students more than the maximum capacity. Pacheco High is 6 years old, opening its doors to students in 2010.

The change, approved Thursday, extends the Los Banos High and Creekside Junior High borders, west of Mercey Springs Road, from Wilmott Avenue north to Overland Avenue.

The new border on Overland Avenue will head west to H Street. About 600 incoming students would be affected, according to district documents.

While affected first-year students at the schools will be required to attend Creekside Junior High and Los Banos High, LBUSD Board President Anthony Parreira said it was more complicated for students who were already attending the schools.

“It’s very difficult to tell a junior to move to a new school,” Parreira said. “That’s obviously not going to happen.”

Parreira said, at this point, it’s undetermined how students in the affected area would be bused, if they choose to stay in the current school.

The LBUSD Board also heard a first reading on expanding the borders of Mercey Springs Elementary, due to the expansion project at the school that would double its capacity from 444 students to 888 students.

The proposed boundary would extend Mercey Springs Elementary’s border north from Pacheco Boulevard to San Luis Street, between Mercey Springs Road and the eastern city limits, including homes along Egret Lane, Sandhill Crane Drive, Snipe Lane, Stilt Lane, La Vina Circle and El Tesoro Lane.

The board will decide on any border change of Mercey Springs Elementary at a future meeting.

In addition to the boundary change items, the board unanimously voted to start the search for a new superintendent by seeking proposals from three to five executive search firms.

Vikaas Shanker: 209-826-3831, ext. 6562