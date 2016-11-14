Pacheco High student hit by car at Los Banos intersection

— A 16-year-old Pacheco High School student was hit by a vehicle Monday morning and transported to a local hospital with non-life threatening injuries, police said.

Police responded to a vehicle vs. pedestrian traffic collision at 7:41 a.m. Monday near the intersection of Place Road and Overland Avenue, Los Banos Police Cmdr. Jason Hedden said in an email.

A 53-year-old Los Banos woman was traveling north on Place Road at a stated speed of 35 miles per hour when her vehicle hit a 16-year-old boy while he was traveling east across Place Road, Hedden said. The speed limit of Place Road at the location is 35 miles per hour.

“The student was at the intersection, which is treated like a crosswalk under the law,” Hedden said.

The teenager was taken to a Memorial Hospital in Los Banos for treatment, Hedden said, noting that the boy had visible scratches and bruises, and he complained of pain.

The incident was under investigation Monday afternoon, but neither drugs nor alcohol appear to have been factors. However, Hedden said, the driver was at fault for failing to yield to the pedestrian.

The driver wasn’t cited as of Monday afternoon, Hedden said.

