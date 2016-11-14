Upcoming events in Los Banos

Free bus rides for veterans

The Transit Joint Powers Authority for Merced County will provide free fixed route service on The Bus to veterans and active military on Friday, Veteran’s Day. Valid forms of military identification, such as an active military ID card, veterans health ID card or retired military ID card, is required. Check route schedules at www.mercedthebus.com.

Treasures, treats and tea

St. Alban’s Anglican Church is holding its 14th annual “Treasures, Treats and Tea” party Nov. 12 at 401 W. L St. The event runs from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. with a suggested donation of $12 per person. Call 209-509-9684 for more information.

Library veterans center

The Los Banos Library is holding a grand opening celebration for the Veterans Resource Center from 4 to 6 p.m. Nov. 17 at 1312 S. Seventh St. For more information, call 209-826-5254.

Cioppino dinner

The annual Cioppino Dinner and Dance held by the Los Banos Portuguese D.E.S. Association is on Nov. 19. The even starts with a 5 p.m. cocktail hour with no-host bar, and dinner from 5:30 to 8 p.m. Dancing with music by Fisher DJ begins at 8 p.m. The menu includes all the crab and shrimp you can eat for $50.

LBHS Turkey Trot

The first annual Los Banos High School Turkey Trot is coming on Nov. 24 at Loftin Stadium. The 5K run and walk starts with check-in and registration from 7:30 a.m. to 8:15 a.m., and will be $25 in advance or $30 at the day of the race. The race starts at 8:30 a.m. All proceeds will benefit the Los Banos High School boys and girls cross country teams. There will be no medals, but times will be kept. A free kids run for those 10 years old and under will also occur, with one lap around the track. Entry for the kids run, which starts at 8:15 a.m., is available on race day.

Christmas parade

The annual Christmas parade in Los Banos is Dec. 2 from 6 to 9 p.m. The parade, organized by the Los Banos Chamber of Commerce, will start from the intersection of Fourth and H streets, travel up Fourth Street to K Street, and down Sixth Street to the Henry Miller Plaza, where the program includes lighting of the community Christmas tree, parade awards and carols by Los Banos High choir students.

Makers market

The Los Banos Arts Council is hosting a “Makers Market” with jewelry, art, pottery, furniture, woodwork, fabric art and more, from 10 a.m. to 4 p.m. Dec. 3. The market features food, drinks, music, snacks and lunch by “Small Thyme Chef.” Santa will also hear childrens’ wishes from noon to 2 p.m. The event will be held at the Ted Falasco Arts Center at 1105 Fifth St. in Los Banos.

Christmas Downtown

Downtown businesses are opening up for the annual Christmas shopping night along Sixth Street. The Christmas Evening Downtown, hosted by the Los Banos Downtown Association, will be held from 5:30 p.m. to 8 p.m.

To submit events, email reporter Vikaas Shanker at vshanker@losbanosenterprise.com. Please submit at least 10 days in advance of the event.