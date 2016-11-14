Tommy Jones avoids school board censure, loses final proposal

— Tommy Jones, an embattled Los Banos Unified board trustee, avoided a formal censure Thursday in connection with public corruption allegations. Trustees who had pushed for the censure agreed to drop the issue, saying Jones’ failed re-election bid this week rendered the censure moot.

A censure is a public acknowledgment of reprimand against a specific person, usually admonishing that person for recent actions or statements.

And an alliance of trustees that with a track record this year of voting with Jones appeared to crumble at the same meeting, as one of Jones’ final proposals – a request to fund an audit into six district officials whom Jones refused to name – was shot down.

Teachers and residents upset at the voting majority of trustees Jones, Carole Duffy, Ray Martinez and Marlene Smith, seemed to accept the board’s unanimous decision not to censure Jones following his arrest earlier this year on corruption charges from an alleged pay-to-vote scheme for the expansion of Mercey Springs Elementary.

Trustee Dennis Areias, who was the first trustee calling for the censure, on Thursday motioned for the board to turn it down.

Martinez, Duffy and Smith previously said they wanted Jones to “have his day in court,” before voting on a censure.

Trustees Areias, Anthony Parreira and Dominic Falasco supported censuring Jones, but agreed Thursday that there was no need because preliminary election results have him losing his re-election to challenger Megan Goin-Soares by a wide margin.

Preliminary election results also have Duffy losing her seat to local realtor Marg Benton. Falasco has a 31-vote lead over retired resident Gary Munoz.

“Tommy and Carole, I am happy that the days of having both of you serve as trustees for our district are now in my rear-view mirror,” Areias said.

On the eve of Veterans Day, several residents and board members commended Jones for his service fighting in the Vietnam War, but their praise stopped there.

Despite it being his last meeting, Jones did not seem like a lame-duck board member Thursday.

He vigorously defended his newest proposal to the board to retain a firm that would comb through electronic documents from a span of five years, looking into six unnamed school officials using about 25 keyword search terms.

According to the agreement, the retainer would include an advanced deposit of $6,000 to firm Burgess Consulting. Hourly rates would be $360 per hour, $425 per hour for testimony dates if needed, and 57 cents per mile for travel. There would be a minimum fee of $1,100.

When asked to explain why he brought the agreement to the board, Jones said there was concern in the community about the lease-leaseback method of construction used for the construction of Creekside Junior High School and other school district buildings, stemming from a federal investigation into Fresno’s use of the method.

Jones said if the district paid too much on those contracts, there was a question of why and who may have profited from the contracts.

The goal of the data mining was to “preserve the records,” Jones said, so that “if the FBI decides to come in, there will be records they can examine and find out who possibly took millions of dollars of our kids’ money.”

Members of the public hammered Jones on the agreement and his comments, saying Jones was hypocritical for suggesting school officials took money for contracts. Some went so far as to suggest Jones wanted access to the records to help his defense against the felony charges filed against him.

Parreira described the proposal from Jones as confusing and said he was concerned with how the document Jones provided was written.

Specifically, Parreira noted, there was no letterhead or contact information for the firm. Also, he noted several examples of seemingly unprofessional language in the proposal, including the final page, which was headlined “Legal Stuff.”

“It doesn’t even name our district here,” Parreira said. “This is not a contract.”

Other trustees agreed. Falasco, a lawyer by trade, spoke against approving such a proposal without naming the six people or 25 search terms, also adding that the district’s legal counsel needed to review it.

Trustees also asked Jones about who wrote the proposal. Jones refused to explain, saying he brought the proposal to Acting Superintendent Dean Bubar.

When pressed on who the individuals were by Parreira, Jones replied, “The FBI will decide who those six are.”

Jones continued to defend himself, saying trustees shouldn’t be opposed to the proposal if they have nothing to hide.

Martinez and Smith spoke in favor of “preserving the records,” while Duffy said the money paid to Burgess could be considered to come out of the money she saved the district by denying insurance as a trustee.

Martinez and Duffy’s comments drew jeers from the crowd, which encouraged them to “be a hero” and to split with Jones and vote against the contract.

When it came time to vote, Parreira sarcastically referred to the agreement as the “skirting fiduciary responsibility document.” Martinez, Duffy and Jones voted in favor of the agreement, while Parreira, Falasco and Areias voted against it.

Smith broke with the voting block, coming out against the agreement, effectively killing the proposal. Smith cited a need for a professionally written contract, but said she still supported the idea of the probe.

Regardless, people in the audience applauded her as Jones shifted several times in his chair. Areias, a steadfast critic of Smith’s previous support for Jones, gave a standing ovation.

Jones quickly left what is likely his last school board meeting as a trustee after it ended. As he walked out of City Hall, he declined to answer questions from the Merced Sun-Star.

“I can’t talk about it,” said Jones, referring to his corruption case. Jones’ arraignment is scheduled for Nov. 21 in Merced.

Vikaas Shanker: 209-826-3831, ext. 6562