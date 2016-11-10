Los Banos seeks ordinance to restrict recreational marijuana use

— City of Los Banos officials are working quickly to regulate the recreational use of marijuana as much as they can after California voters approved the statewide Proposition 64 measure.

On Tuesday, California voters passed the Adult Use of Marijuana Act, which legalizes recreational use of marijuana in the state for anyone 21 or older.

Effective immediately, the law also allows possession of up to 28.5 grams of non-concentrated marijuana for non-medical use, or up to 8 grams of concentrated marijuana or marijuana products.

With members Refugio Llamas and Tom Spada absent, the city Planning Commission on Wednesday voted 5-0 to recommend approval of amending the municipal code to govern recreational use and cultivation of marijuana plants.

In addition to banning personal recreational marijuana use to the extent it’s illegal under the new state law, the proposed ordinance goes a step further by banning use that causes a nuisance to residents “residing or present on adjacent or nearby property or areas open to the public.”

City attorney William Vaughn said, in addition to state law, the ordinance would prohibit smoking of marijuana in places where smoking tobacco isn’t allowed. Possession of, smoking or ingesting marijuana would be prohibited within 1,000 feet of a school, day care center or youth center while children are present, with the exception of inside a private residence.

Possession of an open package of or use of marijuana is prohibited while riding in a vehicle, boat, vessel or aircraft. And employers are still empowered to hire and fire to maintain drug-free workplaces.

The ordinance bans any form of outdoor marijuana cultivation, including marijuana plants, as well as indoor cultivation in any structure not considered a private residence.

Residents looking to grow marijuana indoors would be required to register with the city, which would hand out information educating on the fire hazards and other dangers associated with the activity.

The city can’t ban indoor cultivation of marijuana, but it can impose “reasonable regulation,” Vaughn said.

The ordinance allows indoor cultivation of marijuana of up to six plants for personal use only.

Cities also are allowed to impose taxes on recreational marijuana, Vaughn said. But Los Banos city staff haven’t yet recommended any tax proposal.

Police Chief Gary Brizzee also presented a report from the Rocky Mountain High Intensity Drug Trafficking Area that outlined the dangers of legalizing recreational marijuana use.

Brizzee noted that fatal collisions and crime had increased disproportionately in Colorado since the introduction of legalization.

Brizzee also reviewed some recent, related incidents Los Banos police have dealt with, including in September when a resident suffered severe burns after a Friguglietti Avenue home in which he was growing marijuana caught fire.

Commissioners expressed general opposition to recreational use of marijuana, but they commended the ordinance.

“I’m happy the city is taking extra efforts to suppress it,” Commissioner Erik Limon said.

Commissioner John Cates said it was the commission’s responsibility to protect the health, safety and welfare of the community.

“Hopefully, we’ll have some semblance of control as much as we possibly can …regulating without taking away the state rights of the people,” Cates said.

The Los Banos City Council will vote on the ordinance at future meeting.

