Letters to the Editor (11/11/2016)

Public apology for appearing to support Martinez

I attended the Los Banos Unified School District board meeting held at City Hall on Sept. 9. Ray Martinez was installed as a school board trustee at that meeting. As is customary during installations, I applauded. After the meeting, citizens shared with me about the way Ray obtained his trustee seat. Those who spoke with me are reputable, longtime residents of Los Banos who pay attention to our city’s leadership. So I chose to research Ray Martinez’s pathway to his trustee seat, which was vacant after a recall of John Mueller. The Los Banos Enterprise, Merced Sun-Star, Ballotpedia and the Los Banos Watchdogs were sources I used to obtain the various viewpoints of those involved in the recall. Learning about the recall shocked and saddened me. I had no idea. I home-school. To everyone I perplexed by appearing to support Ray’s trustee seat journey, I’m sorry. I attended the meeting for other reasons.

Janelle “Jill” Posey, Los Banos

New landscaping at Los Banos post office looks good

I am not sure who is responsible for the new overall landscape at the Los Banos post office, but the look is terrific. This looks to be easy-to-maintain foliage along with natural ground covering that is most welcome in our area where water is a precious commodity. Our post office is one of the first buildings that visitors to our community see as they head to the downtown area. Take the time to drive by and view this thumbs-up improvement for the city of Los Banos. Well done.

Linda Goslin, Los Banos