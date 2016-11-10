Enjoying the World Series experience in Chicago

Watching your team win the World Series is a feeling unlike any other a sports fan can experience. Giants fans realized this in 2010. Now Cub fans – including longtime Los Banos Cub diehards Gary, Kim, Susan, Maria, Joan, Sandy and me – are realizing this now.

Going through the World Series experience was particularly memorable because my wife, Sandy, and I happened to be in Chicago right in the middle of it.

I hadn’t planned on being in Chicago the week the Cubs were playing Series games in Wrigley Field, but I was. I happened to book a flight and hotel for that week, long before the Series began, for a three-day job assignment. While we were there we were right in the midst of, and a part of, Chicago’s World Series fever.

When we landed on Wednesday night, Oct. 26, the Cubs had just beaten Cleveland to even the World Series at one game apiece. Thursday was a travel day, but Friday night would be the first World Series game played in Chicago’s Wrigley Field in my life span of 70 and 3/4 years.

As we drove, in a rental car, straight from the airport to our hotel, we listened on the radio to Chicago’s wild excitement.

Friday night, for Game 3 of the Series, after finishing work at 5 p.m., I put on my Cubs jersey as Sandy put on hers, and we walked two blocks to a suburban bar showing the game from Wrigley Field. In the bar were many fans wearing Cubs T-shirts and caps. It was almost like being in the ballpark

We watched every pitch the entire game, a tight one-run game to the end. People cheered and clapped and high-fived when the Cubs made a good play, and I admit, I was one of those cheering, until the last pitch, in a game the Cubs lost, 1-0.

The next day, with my work assignment done, Sandy and I drove to the Loop, then walked along Michigan Avenue to the Art Institute. This is when I realized how intense Cubs fever was.

The sidewalks of Michigan Avenue were filled with people wearing Cubs caps, T-shirts and jerseys. White with pin stripes. Deep blue with Cubs bears. There were more different Cubs logos and lettering than I’d ever seen.

People were using their cell phones to take all kinds of pictures, especially of their friends next to the Art Institute lions wearing lion-size Cubs caps. White flags with large blue Ws were flying from buildings and passing cars. And, it seemed, everyone was smiling. It was a great time to be in the heart of the city.

I had thought for a brief moment of going to Wrigleyville, the area around the ballpark, to be closer to the baseball hurricane’s eye. But the bars there were charging up to $500 just to get in. (I had already vetoed the idea of looking for game tickets, which were going for $5,000 a piece.)

So Sandy and I settled in at Miller’s Pub on Wabash Avenue, near the Palmer House. The excitement there was higher than the previous night. Since we arrived 90 minutes before game time, we were able to commandeer two bar stools in front of one of the many TVs.

The game was exciting early on as the Cubs took a 1-0 lead, but after awhile Cleveland started scoring in bunches and the Cubs lost big. Driving back to the hotel, we listened to the Cubs post-game show on WMAQ.

What amazed me was that even with the Cubs down three games to one in the Series, the announcers and the fans remained optimistic. They weren’t giving up. The Cubs could win three in a row, they said. The Cubs have done it before, and they could do it again.

On Sunday, before our flight home, Sandy and I bought a large “W” flag, a longtime symbol of a Cubs win, at Midway Airport. We boarded our flight as Game 5 of the Series began. We wouldn’t know the final score until we landed four hours later in Oakland. Happily, it was a Cubs win; they were still alive.

Then it was time to cheer for the Cubs in Los Banos. More on that in next week’s column.

Reminder: Today is Veterans Day. Find a way to honor at least one veteran.

