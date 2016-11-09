LB’s Allen named WAC volleyball MVP

Bailey Allen isn’t a wait and hope kind of kid.

The Los Banos senior knows who and what she wants to be and then goes out and does everything within her power to make sure she achieves those goals.

Not satisfied with how the 2015 volleyball season went for her or for her team, Allen was determined to make the most of her final season. Allen trained with the Tiger football team during the spring and summer, leaving her ready to dominate the Western Athletic Conference.

And dominate she did at times. Allen led Los Banos in kills and blocks and helped the team bounce back from last year’s disappointing third-place finish with an undefeated run through the WAC. The rest of the league took note and named Allen the MVP.

“I love the sport of volleyball, and if this was going to be my last season playing it, I wanted to make the most of it,” Allen said. “I had my own training routine, but I wanted to train with the football team to mix it up and intensify it a little bit and to have friends there to keep me motivated.

“Honestly, this season was just about having the team go as far as we can. I’d hoped to be in the MVP consideration, but that was always in the back of my mind. When I found out, it was an unexpected honor. I was very excited. I’m still very excited.”

The MVP race came down to Allen and teammate Sharon Lampreda. Both seniors provided exemplary leadership and were the Tigers’ go-to offensive weapons. In the end it was Allen’s power that set her apart.

“I voted for both of them, but the other coaches seemed to feel that Bailey had more dominant moments,” said LB coach Greg Soliz, who was named the Coach of the Year. “I can see that. When Baileyis on, she can be explosive.

“I think the main difference for Bailey this year was she just worked a lot harder. She wanted it more this season and you could see it when she was out on the court.”

The league’s other major award went to Central Valley’s Blanca Espinoza, who was named the Defensive Player of the Year.

Allen and Lampreda were two of four Tigers named to the WAC first team, joined by setter Jacey Bourbon and outside hitter Griselda Angula.

Four other local players received second-team honors including Pacheco’s Deja Walker, Los Banos’ Lauren McCullough and Erika Gutierrez and Livingston’s Alexis Braden.

WAC Tennis

Los Banos’ Shirley Liu maintained her stranglehold on the WAC MVP, winning for a third straight season with her third consecutive undefeated run.

Tigers coach Lynn Barcellos was named the Coach of the Year after LB turned in a seventh consecutive undefeated-WAC campaign. Taylor Torongo, Adriana Moreno, Haley Ballez and Kiara Azevedo all joined Liu on the WAC first team as a result.

Singles Tournament runner-up Miranda Arrey (Pacheco) also earned first-team honors.