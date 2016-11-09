Santos, Lewis lead in Los Banos council races

By Vikaas Shanker

LOS BANOS — City Council candidates Daronica Santos and Deborah Lewis have commanding leads, according to unofficial results just after midnight Wednesday.

Santos, a pharmacy technician running for the District 1 council seat, is leading with 852 votes to 404 votes cast for opponent Brian Ring, with 100 percent of precincts reporting.

With 100 percent of precincts reporting, Lewis, an incumbent City Council member running for the District 4 seat, is leading with 664 votes to Planning Commissioner Palmer McCoy’s 441 votes.

Erasmo Viveros, a third candidate for the District 4 seat who suspended his campaign earlier this year, still gathered 242 votes.

Los Banos Mayor Mike Villalta, who is running unopposed, gobbled up 95.87 percent with 4,904 votes against 211 write-in votes, with 80 percent of precincts reporting.

