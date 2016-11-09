Los Banos man dies in Pacheco Boulevard bicycle-car collision

A 63-year-old Los Banos bicyclist died in a collision that also involved two vehicles Tuesday night in Los Banos, police said Wednesday.

The crash at the corner of West I Street and Pacheco Boulevard involved a man on the bicycle, a Cadillac sedan and Dodge pickup, Los Banos police Cmdr. Ray Reyna said in an email to the Enterprise on Tuesday.

Merced County sheriff’s Sgt. Delray Shelton identified the victim as 63-year-old Los Banos resident Frank Merino Jr.

The incident was under investigation by detectives and the Merced County coroner, Reyna said. No cause had been determined.

“At this point, alcohol does not appear to be involved with our drivers,” Reyna said.

The two streets were shut down until police and fire officials had the scene secured, then certain lanes were opened to traffic.

Vikaas Shanker: 209-826-3831, ext. 6562