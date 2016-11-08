Bicyclist dies in Pacheco Boulevard car collision

By Vikaas Shanker

November 8, 2016 

A bicyclist died in a collision that involved two vehicles Tuesday night in Los Banos, police said.

An adult male on a bicycle was involved in a collision on the corner of West I Street and Pacheco Boulevard involving a white Cadillac sedan and a black Dodge pickup, Los Banos Commander Ray Reyna said in an email to the Enterprise Tuesday.

No further information on the victim or drivers was immediately available Tuesday. The exact time of the collision wasn’t known Tuesday night.

The incident was still under investigation with detectives and a Merced County coroner on scene, Cmdr. Ray Reyna said. No cause was determined as of Tuesday.

“At this point, alcohol does not appear to be involved with our drivers,” Reyna said.

Pacheco Boulevard and West I Street were shut down until police and fire officials had the scene secured, then certain areas of the road were opened for traffic.

