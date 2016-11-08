Goin-Soares leads for Los Banos school board seat after preliminary election results

— Preliminary results showed early leads in two of three races for Los Banos school trustee candidates opposing a local civil rights group, the Community Advocacy Coalition, which has already gained considerable power in the school district.

Megan Goin-Soares held a large early lead over embattled incumbent Tommy Jones, who earlier this year was charged in connection with a public corruption case. Preliminary results showed Goin-Soares ahead with 312 votes to Jones’ 105, as of the Sun-Star’s deadline.

Incumbent Dominic Falasco, who was credited with secretly recording numerous conversations in the criminal case against Jones, was neck-and-neck with his challenger, Gary Munoz. The two candidates were separated by just one vote, 216 for Munoz to 215 for Falasco, as of the Sun-Star’s print deadline.

Incumbent Carole Duffy was losing to challenger Margaret Benton, with Benton pulling 328 votes to Duffy’s 196, as of deadline.

The three races have split into two camps: Jones, Munoz and Duffy with connections to the CAC, and the Los Banos Teachers Association endorsing Goin-Soares, Falasco and Benton.

The division comes after several months of events sowing controversy, charges of corruption and deep-seeded anger between both sides.

CAC members have said they advocate for people who are underrepresented. They have claimed they are advocating for more Hispanic teachers and administrators in the district to better reflect the majority minority demographics of the student population.

The CAC has helped Jones with his campaign. The group has also expressed support for Duffy. And Munoz was present when the collective CAC was interviewed by the Los Banos Enterprise.

Jones and Duffy pushed for auditing the Creekside Junior High School project, leading to the school district paying two separate law firms with district funds to determine if former Superintendent Steve Tietjen profited in any way from the construction project.

Those investigations indicated there was no sign that Tietjen had any significant connections to the contractors hired for the project.

But then came the serious allegations against Jones, who is facing felony charges of bribing another trustee, Falasco.

Case reports from a 10-month investigation reveal details of secretly recorded conversations between Falasco, Jones and Merced-area contractor Greg Opinski that suggest Opinski paid Falasco for school board votes through Jones.

Jones and Opinski’s scheduled arraignments were rescheduled to Nov. 21. But the charges, which stem from the school contract to expand Mercey Springs Elementary School, led to public outrage at a board meeting that failed to meet its quorum on Sept. 22.

That’s when LBTA President Jason Walsh announced the teachers union was endorsing Falasco as well as Benton and Goin-Soares.

CAC member Baldo Salcido wrote a scathing letter to the editor in the Enterprise blasting some teachers for displaying “venomous hatred, racism and ugliness at its worst,” after the Sept. 22 meeting.

Teachers rallied around Walsh and slammed the CAC in subsequent board meetings.

However, members of the board have pointed out Falasco is facing his own drug charges.

Falasco was charged with misdemeanor meth possession in June after being arrested in April. During that incident, he was found by police in the passenger seat of his car with one of his clients.

Falasco has said the drugs weren’t his, but his client’s, and that he was going to flush them when he had a chance.

That race was also marked by controversy after Munoz’s 28-year-old son, Will Diaz, confessed to vandalizing 13 of Falasco’s election signs.

Both Jones’ corruption charges and Falasco’s drug charges have disillusioned some voters in Los Banos, such as Melissa Uribe, who voted Tuesday at the Los Banos Community Center.

“I’ve been following the news, and it’s such a mess,” Uribe said. “It’s almost like what planet are we on? And how is this going to impact our children?”

