Vietnam veterans ‘finally welcomed home’ with Los Banos parade

— Larry Martinez, a Los Banos veteran of the Vietnam War, remembered his fallen friends during the Los Banos Veterans Parade on Saturday near Sixth and I streets.

He pointed at an armored vehicle driving along the parade route, explaining how he wanted to participate in it but was late in signing up. But still he felt a deep sense of pride watching dozens of organizations say “thank you” to him and the dozens of Vietnam War veterans in attendance.

“It’s very special; we’re finally being welcomed home and acknowledged,” said Martinez, noting that he worked in fuel communications for the Army during the Vietnam War.

Minutes later he smiled when a Lockheed MC-130P “Combat Shadow” airplane, crewed by two U.S. Air Force veterans from Los Banos, flew over the parade.

Hundreds of people lined the parade route Saturday, waving U.S. flags and modeling their best patriotic gear.

Los Banos resident Jenny Smith brought her younger children and their friends to the parade to show support for veterans, including her oldest son who is on duty overseas.

“It’s to teach them to recognize veterans,” Smith said. “I told them how they’re lucky to just wake up and get their cereal breakfast in the morning.”

Angelica Sanchez, 15, said her older brother is soon heading overseas as well.

“When my brother has to go, I just want to support that,” Sanchez said.

People waved at and cheered for Vietnam veterans who were introduced by loudspeaker before starting on the route in antique cars, police and fire vehicles, and floats.

The parade had more than 65 entries this year, an increase from last year’s 47 entries celebrating Korean War veterans, parade committee Chairwoman Monica Gallagher said.

The goal this year was to eliminate parade entry fees for veterans, Gallagher said. That goal was accomplished, with fundraisers and donations totaling more than $8,000.

Detailed planning led to the parade committee arranging for a warplane to conduct a flyover at noon over the parade.

The Lockheed plane has history, Gallagher said. It was built in 1966, during the Vietnam War era, and will retire from the California Air National Guard in 2018.

The airplane was originally part of the 39th Aerospace Rescue and Recovery Squadron. It was tasked to assist in rescuing prisoners of war and aided in rescuing two pilots.

On Saturday, it was manned by Los Banos veterans David King, a master sergeant flight mechanic, and Michael Soriano, a staff sergeant engine mechanic.

In addition to the fundraising efforts, Gallagher created a website, www.losbanosveteransparade.org, dedicated to parade applications, information and notices.

The entries this year included 13 schools that competed to have their float selected as most patriotic.

The winning schools for the elementary, junior high and high school levels will receive an engraved framed flag presented by local veteran John Hernandez.

The parade started at Sixth and K streets, heading north to turn left on I Street, right on Fourth Street, right on F Street, left on Fifth Street and right on E Street.

Members of the Los Banos American Legion Post 166 and Veterans of Foreign Wars Post 2487 headed the parade with a color guard.

The members of the color guard were Vietnam War veterans Jess Medrano, Jim Valentine, Randy Williamson, Ray McCauley, Richard Vasquez and Mario Telamante.

They were led by American Legion Commander Alan Cotta and VFW Commander Michael Hughes, also Vietnam War veterans.

The parade ended at the Los Banos Veterans Memorial Hall at 615 E St., where another veterans program started, including a barbecue at no cost to veterans and a staging of military vehicles by the Firebaugh-based Eagle Field Foundation.

The parade was documented, Gallagher said. If anyone missed it or wants to view it again, DVDs of the event will be sold for $10 when they become available.

