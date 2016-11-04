Upcoming events in Los Banos

Veterans parade

The veterans parade is returning this year to Los Banos on Saturday. This year, the committee for the 2016 Los Banos Veterans Parade is honoring Vietnam War veterans with the theme “Welcome Home Vietnam Veterans.” Organizers are asking Vietnam War veterans and those who know any veterans from the war to contact the committee. Call 209-704-5301 or email info@losbanosveteransparade.org.

Free concert at church

The San Jose State University Choraliers and Concert Choir will perform a free concert Saturday at New Beginnings Church, 821 W. L St. The concert is being paid for by Los Banos Councilwoman Deborah Lewis, who is a retired educator from the university. The concert starts at 2 p.m.

Veterans pancake breakfast

A Veterans Day pancake breakfast will be held from 7 a.m. to 10 a.m. Saturday at the Los Banos Veterans Hall, 615 E St. Purchase $7 tickets at the door or in advance for pancakes, scrambled eggs, ham, coffee and orange juice. Contact Vicki at 209-710-8265 or Stephanie at 209-675-8326.

Memorial Hospital gala

The theme for the annual Memorial Hospital Los Banos Foundation gala on Saturday is “An Evening of Elegance.” The gala will be held from 6 p.m. to midnight at the O’Banion Building on the Los Banos Fairgrounds. For more information and to reserve your place, contact Michelle Marchese at marchem@sutterhealth.org.

Presidential election

It’s time to choose between Donald Trump or Hillary Clinton for president of the United States, or perhaps a third-party candidate, during the 2016 presidential general election. Down the ballot, Los Banos residents can vote for three City Council and three school board seats. To figure out which city and school district seats you can vote for, and where your polling place is, go to mercedelections.com. For the Enterprise’s coverage of the candidates, go to losbanosenterprise.com.

Veterans luncheons

All active or retired veterans from any war or conflict, and their spouses, are invited to two separate luncheons Thursday. The Los Banos Elks Lodge will host a luncheon in their honor at noon Thursday at 565 E St. For more information, call 209-826-2282 or email bpoe2510@gmail.com. The American Legion Post 166 and Veterans of Foreign Wars Post 2487 will also host a free luncheon Thursday at noon for veterans, spouses and spouses of deceased veterans at the Veterans Memorial Hall, 615 E St. For more information, contact Richard Frontella at 209-509-9935.

Treasures, treats and tea

St. Alban’s Anglican Church is holding its 14th annual “Treasures, Treats and Tea” party Nov. 12 at 401 W. L St. The event runs from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. with a suggested donation of $12 per person. Call 209-509-9684 for more information.

Library veterans center

The Los Banos Library is holding a grand opening celebration for the Veterans Resource Center from 4 to 6 p.m. Nov. 17 at 1312 S. Seventh St. For more information, call 209-826-5254.

Cioppino dinner

The annual Cioppino Dinner and Dance held by the Los Banos Portuguese D.E.S. Association is on Nov. 19. The even starts with a 5 p.m. cocktail hour with no-host bar, and dinner from 5:30 to 8 p.m. Dancing with music by Fisher DJ begins at 8 p.m. The menu includes all the crab and shrimp you can eat for $50.

Christmas parade

The annual Christmas parade in Los Banos is Dec. 2 from 6 to 9 p.m. The parade, organized by the Los Banos Chamber of Commerce, will start from the intersection of Fourth and H streets, travel up Fourth Street to K Street, and down Sixth Street to the Henry Miller Plaza, where the program includes lighting of the community Christmas tree, parade awards and carols by Los Banos High choir students.

To submit events, email reporter Vikaas Shanker at vshanker@losbanosenterprise.com. Please submit at least 10 days in advance of the event.