Two Los Banos businesses on Pacheco Boulevard robbed

To leave an anonymous crime tip, call 209-827-7070, ext. 288. If you have access to a computer and the internet, you also can leave an anonymous tip on the Police Department’s web page at www.losbanos.org. Click on the “Report graffiti and other crime” link or contact the Merced Area Crime Stoppers at 1-855-725-2420 or at www.mercedareacrimestoppers.org .

— Police are investigating two recent robberies at businesses on Pacheco Boulevard in Los Banos.

On Sunday, a business on the 100 block of West Pacheco Boulevard was robbed by a man wearing a black hooded sweater and jeans, according to a news release from the Los Banos Police Department.

A clerk reported to police that at about 9:20 p.m., the suspect entered the business and demanded money, threatening to shoot the clerk. She didn’t see a firearm, police said.

The robber took money and lottery tickets before fleeing on foot.

Just after 7 p.m. Monday, Los Banos police responded to a report of a robbery at a business on the 1000 block of Pacheco Boulevard.

A victim reported that a man wearing a dark-colored hooded sweater, tan pants and a mask entered while brandishing a firearm and robbed the business before leaving on foot, police said.

Neither incident resulted in any injuries, according to the release. Anyone with information on the incidents is asked to contact Detective Sean Bayard at 209-827-7070, ext. 115, or Detective Ramon McDonald at ext. 117.

Vikaas Shanker: 209-826-3831, ext. 6562