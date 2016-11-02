Buhach rides big serve, run to playoff win over Los Banos

— Jessica Pinasco can be reluctant to bring out her jump serve.

Buhach Colony volleyball coach Andy Hill said it’s a risk-reward weapon that the senior doesn’t always have supreme confidence in.

You’d have never known on Tuesday night. With her team still attempting to shake some off some first-round playoff jitters, Pinasco began bombing away with a vicious top-spin serve in the middle of the second set. She recorded back-to-back aces and sparked a quick 5-0 run. It was just the shot in the arm the Thunder needed.

BC closed the second set with a 15-4 run and never looked back in a 25-23, 25-14, 25-14 victory over Los Banos in the first round of the Sac-Joaquin Section Division III playoffs. The No. 4 Thunder (19-10) will host No. 12 Rio Americano in the quarterfinals on Thursday.

“She gets scared to pull out that big top-spin serve,” Hill said. “I have to encourage her sometimes to let it go. Some nights if she’s not hitting well, that swing can help get her going on offense. Jessica brought it out at the perfect time and helped get some momentum going.

“Once we go on a run like that, I tell the kids we’re going to keep running. That’s where we pick up the tempo and really try not to let a team back into the match.”

Buhach followed the plan perfectly on Tuesday, coming to life after gutting out a nervy first set.

The Thunder were clearly amped up from playing in front of a nice Thunderdome crowd, as a number of early kill attempts sailed long. Hill said he was pleased with the way his veterans stepped up to help calm things down. He had particular praise for seniors Jenny Zaragoza (season-high six kills and team-high two blocks) and Emma Seifert (five kills two blocks), who helped the Thunder take a 24-21 lead.

Sharon Lampreda answered with two of her six kills to pull Los Banos (24-9) within 24-23, but a service error sealed the set for BC.

“We needed that first set,” Tigers coach Grag Soliz said. “We needed to build some confidence and momentum early. We didn’t start badly in the second set, but we don’t see a big jump serve like that in conference. (Pinasco) got a few aces and all of a sudden our passing broke down. We never really got it back together.”

LB seemed to bounce back pretty quickly in set two, riding middle blocker Bailey Allen (team-high nine kills) to an early 6-2 lead.

The Thunder chipped away at the lead and a Pinasco (10 kills, 12 digs, five aces) tip brought them within 10-9. They ran off four more points behind her serve and never trailed again in the match.

“We definitely started the match with some playoff jitters,” Pinasco said. “I was personally very pumped up. After having seen Los Banos in the summer, I know teams typically come back ready to play when they see you a second time. I think winning the first set calmed us down. We kind of took a breath and reset.

“My serve definitely got me going. I hit a few into the net, but I got enough in to kind of get them on their heels. I felt like our serve-receive game took over after that. The danger with our team is that if we can get a clean pass, everyone is capable of putting it away in one swing. That’s what we did the rest of the way.”

Buhach showed off its balance and depth, spreading the ball around. Cameron Gray led the way with a match-high 12 kills while Miranda Baptista chipped in eight. Mallory Pazin paced the Thunder with 19 assists.

Sean Lynch: 209-385-2476, @MSSsports