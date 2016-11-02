LB’s Liu defends WAC singles title

— The 2016 Western Athletic Conference Singles Tournament final was always going to be memorable.

For the first time in the tournament’s history a member of the Los Banos and Pacheco teams would be squaring off against each other. But the participants said they’ll never forget last Thursday for a very different reason.

LB’s Shirley Liu and Pacheco’s Miranda Arrey were interrupted early in their opening set when the Livingston campus was put into lockdown. The pair and everyone else there to participate in the WAC Doubles Tournament were ushered into Angelo Naldi Court and forced to sit around for 45 minutes to an hour.

The pair had very different reactions to the scenario. Arrey said she lost some of her focus during the downtime and felt like she never regained it. Liu said she surprised herself by playing a little better after the lockdown. Both were evident as Liu won her third consecutive WAC Singles Tournament crown, 6-1, 6-0.

“We were trying to beat the rain,” Liu said. “At about our second game there was an announcement that there was a lockdown. They told us to keep playing, but a little while later someone came out and said it wasn’t a drill. It was a little scary when we were rushed into the gym

“When the lockdown ended and we started up again I felt a lot less nervous than before. I felt like I was hitting the ball really well and was able to dictate the tempo of the match.”

Arrey said she was proud of making the final, but had hoped for a better showing.

“At first I was really pumped up and felt ready to go,” Arrey said. “We thought someone was playing a prank with the lockdown and then everything became chaotic. I don’t feel like the break helped me.

“When we came back it was colder. I had trouble getting warm again. My biggest problem tends to be mental. If I miss a few shots and start getting in my head, I have trouble getting back out.”

Los Banos almost pulled the double with the tandem of Taylor Torongo and Adri Moreno reaching the championship match of the WAC Doubles Tournament.

The pair fell in the final to Central Valley’s Claudia Martinez and Guadalupe Becerra, 6-3, 6-0. Both teams will participate in the Sac-Joaquin Section Division II Doubles Tournament.

The Tigers followed up their strong showings in the WAC Tournaments with a 6-3 victory over Pioneer in the opening round of the Sac-Joaquin Section Division III playoffs.

The Los Banos doubles teams proved the difference in the victory, with the tandems of Brooklyn Garcia and Zoe Seabock, Trinity Meza and Corie Falaschi and Bridget Lopez and Taylor Giampietro sweeping Pioneer. Liu, Torongo and Kiara Azevedo also singles victories in the win.

The Tigers traveled to VOL champ Manteca for a quarterfinal match on Thursday, but the result wasn’t available at press time.

Sean Lynch: 209-385-2476, @MSSsports