Pedestrian dies in crash in Los Banos

— A 51-year-old Los Banos woman died Friday after being hit by a vehicle while crossing Pacheco Boulevard, police said.

The woman, identified Wednesday by the Merced County Sherriff’s Office as Norma Jean Robles, was walking northbound across West Pacheco Boulevard, near Santos Ford, at 8:17 p.m. when she was hit by a 2002 GMC Yukon that was traveling westbound, Los Banos police Cmdr. Ray Reyna said.

Los Banos area California Highway Patrol officers were first on scene. With Los Banos emergency personnel, they tried to revive Robles, Reyna said. But she was pronounced dead on scene.

The investigation appears to show that Robles wasn’t walking in a crosswalk, Reyna said.

The driver of the vehicle, 31-year-old Los Banos resident Mario Vazquez, was cited for a suspended license. Vazquez wasn’t intoxicated, and officials don’t believe alcohol or drugs were factors in the collision, Reyna said.

The collision caused police to shut down West Pacheco Boulevard for several hours while they investigated the incident.

