Prep football roundup: Pacheco survives shootout with Ceres

— David Snapp suspected what Ceres was going to do.

The Bulldogs ran a two-point conversion against Pacheco a year ago in which quarterback Chris Lubinsky rolled right. Snapp said his squad fell back into coverage and Lubinsky continued to roll straight into the end zone.

With 10 seconds remaining and Ceres down a point and going for the win Friday night, Snapp believed some incarnation of the play was coming. The Panthers called timeout and brought heat from the backside, forcing Lubinsky to scramble. The Bulldog senior made a throw off his back foot, and a diving effort in the end zone came up empty as Pacheco held on for a 42-41 victory at Veterans Stadium.

“Our safety, Shane Barton, busted through and almost sacked him on the play,” Snapp said “The pressure forced an awkward throw, and fortunately, it hit the turf. The kids know that we made this one way more interesting than it needed to be, but at the end of the day, it’s all about winning and we found a way to get it done.”

The Panthers did what they set out to do, scoring on six of eight possessions in the game. After fumbling on its opening possession, Pacheco (5-4, 3-1 WAC) responded with three straight scoring drives to close the half. Aric Barton threw touchdown passes to Marcus Ordunez and Carl Schofield, and Tk Teneng rushed for a score to make it 21-21 at the break.

The Pacheco ground game kept rolling in the second half with another Teneng touchdown run and two from Cody Allred, who tied the score with a 38-yard TD midway through the fourth quarter and then put Pacheco up 42-35 with 2 minutes to play.

The victory sets up a showdown with Los Banos on Friday in the Crosstown Clash. A win would give the Panthers second place in the WAC and secure their place in the playoffs.

“A game against your rival the last week of the season with the playoffs on the line. You can’t ask for any more than that,” Snapp said.

Los Banos 35, Livingston 0 in Livingston – Coach Dustin Caropreso got the fast start he was looking for as the Tigers (6-3, 3-1 WAC) built a 35-0 halftime lead in a win over the Wolves (1-8, 0-4).

Chris Kyles rushed for a career-high 228 yards and three touchdowns on 19 carries. Quarterback Christian Corral passed for 209 yards and two scores.